Du Quoin State Fair ready to welcome guests; masks required in most settings, including Grandstand concerts

Du Quoin State Fair manager Joss Gross is eager and excited for the next week and half, but he’s not the only one.
The fair, which returns after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 event, opens with a ribbon cutting and parade Friday night and runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.
“Everyone seems to be excited about the parade kick-off Friday, we’ve got a very good concert lineup that has people excited – ticket sales have been better than they have been in 20 years — and many of our partners are gearing up, so I think it just feels like a lot of momentum on our side,” Gross said.
The fair drew more than 123,000 people in 2019. Gross and many of the vendors preparing for the fair expect a good turnout this year.
With large crowd anticipated and COVID cases continuing to surge regionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced earlier this week that all fair attendees must wear masks in public indoor settings.
The mask mandate applies regardless of vaccination status, and applies even to concertgoers at Grandstand performances.
Masks will be provided at the grandstand upon entrance as well as in other locations throughout the fairgrounds and must be worn over the nose and mouth indoors and for the duration of all grandstand performances.
Anyone who feels sick or is symptomatic should stay home, health officials have warned.
The Du Quoin Fairgrounds are located in Perry County, which is currently experiencing high transmission rates of the virus.
“The most important thing for us is that we have an enjoyable and safe fair for everyone that comes out,” Gross said.
Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi is looking forward to the fair, too. He said he plans on spending “eight to ten hours a day, every day” at the fair, seeing everything and serving as a volunteer.
“We’re looking for a great ten days. It’s been two years and I think people are excited,” he said.
“All of the other events we have done this year have been really good,” explained Jacob Creekpaum of Du Quoin-based Creekpaum Concessions. “We’ve done 30 events and fairs so far this year and since COVID-19, everybody wants to get out and have fun.”
Not far from Creekpaum’s stand, Craig Hueffner of Clearwater, Florida was preparing his stand of souvenirs and other items. He said that he has participated in more than 20 regional and state fairs since January.
“Attendance at all of those have been really good lately. I think people just want to get out,” he said.
For those who get out, Gross said the fair has much to offer ranging from exhibits and traditional fair food to both free and grandstand entertainment and carnival rides.
The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are making a special appearance at the Du Quoin State Fair. The harness will be leading Friday night’s parade and the team will journey through the fairgrounds at 6 p.m. each evening. Fireworks will follow the grandstand performances on Saturday, Aug. 28, Friday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 6.
Gross said ticket sales for the fair’s grandstand shows including performances by En Vogue, REO Speedwagon, Jamey Johnson, comedian Ron White and others have gone well. Free entertainment can be found at locations throughout the fairgrounds including performances by cover bands, a magician, equestrian acts, a comedic Cajun chef, pig races and more.
Motorsports enthusiasts can watch ARCA series competitions, USAC Silver Crown races a demolition derby and a new event at the Southern Illinois Center: Wednesday evenings Quarter Midget cars.
“This is a race that we’ve not had in the past and NASCAR stars Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader will be doing some autograph signings as part of that,” Gross said.
“I just hope people come out and enjoy themselves,” Alongi said. “They need to know that they can come to the fair and have fun but be safe at the same time.”