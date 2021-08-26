Du Quoin State Fair ready to welcome guests; masks required in most settings, including Grandstand concerts

Anyone who feels sick or is symptomatic should stay home, health officials have warned.

The Du Quoin Fairgrounds are located in Perry County, which is currently experiencing high transmission rates of the virus.

“The most important thing for us is that we have an enjoyable and safe fair for everyone that comes out,” Gross said.

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi is looking forward to the fair, too. He said he plans on spending “eight to ten hours a day, every day” at the fair, seeing everything and serving as a volunteer.

“We’re looking for a great ten days. It’s been two years and I think people are excited,” he said.

“All of the other events we have done this year have been really good,” explained Jacob Creekpaum of Du Quoin-based Creekpaum Concessions. “We’ve done 30 events and fairs so far this year and since COVID-19, everybody wants to get out and have fun.”

Not far from Creekpaum’s stand, Craig Hueffner of Clearwater, Florida was preparing his stand of souvenirs and other items. He said that he has participated in more than 20 regional and state fairs since January.