Du Quoin State Fair releases 2021 lineup of grandstand acts

DU QUOIN — The Illinois Department of Agriculture on Friday released the complete lineup for the Du Quoin State Fair's 2021 grandstand entertainment.
The grandstand will host eight headline acts, according to a news release, in addition to ARCA and USAC races. Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the fair from being held next year.
En Vogue will kick off the grandstand lineup on Saturday, Aug. 28. The R&B group is known for hit "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)." Tickets are $20 for Tier 1, $15 for Tier 2.
Illinois’ own REO Speedwagon will come to town Sunday, Aug. 29. REO will bring a night of nostalgia with hits like “I Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore” and “Keep on Loving You.” Special guests for the evening are Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley Duo. Tickets are $35, $25.
Modern country music artist Hardy will bring his signature loud and rowdy style to Du Quoin on Monday, Aug. 30. The CMA- and ACM-nominated songwriter is known for hits “One Beer” and “Rednecker." Tickets are $25, $20.
Grammy-winning recording artist, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Ludacris will perform on the grandstand stage on Tuesday, Aug. 31. He has sold more than 20 million albums with hits including “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” and “Money Maker.” Tickets are $30, $25.
ACM’s New Artist of Year Riley Green will take the stage on Wednesday, Sept.1. Green, known for his hits “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” toured with Brad Paisley before getting his own tour in 2020. Tickets are $25, $20.
JJ Grey and MOFRO will bring the blues to Du Quoin Thursday, Sept. 2. Brandon “Taz” Niederauer also will perform. Tickets are $25, $20.
Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is one of the very few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs. Johnson will perform on the grandstand Friday, Sept. 3. Walker County, a sister act who performed at the fair in 2019, also will perform. Tickets are $25, $20.
The final night of the fair, Monday, Sept. 6, Ron White brings his classic storyteller brand of comedy to the grandstand. White was one of the founding members of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. Tickets are $25.
The racing lineup will feature ARCA races on Saturday, Sept. 4, and USAC races on Sunday, Sept. 5.
“We have it all this year, from up-and-coming artists, to artists who will take you back to a simpler time and a night that will be filled with laughter,” Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross said in the release. “I appreciate being able to look ahead to 2021 with some optimism and I’m excited to be able to bring this high caliber lineup to Southern Illinois this summer.”
Tickets to the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand go on sale starting Dec. 15 at Ticketmaster.com.
The Du Quoin State Fair runs from Aug. 27-Sept. 6. Admission to the fair is free.
