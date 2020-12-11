Du Quoin State Fair releases 2021 lineup of grandstand acts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ACM’s New Artist of Year Riley Green will take the stage on Wednesday, Sept.1. Green, known for his hits “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” toured with Brad Paisley before getting his own tour in 2020. Tickets are $25, $20.

JJ Grey and MOFRO will bring the blues to Du Quoin Thursday, Sept. 2. Brandon “Taz” Niederauer also will perform. Tickets are $25, $20.

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is one of the very few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs. Johnson will perform on the grandstand Friday, Sept. 3. Walker County, a sister act who performed at the fair in 2019, also will perform. Tickets are $25, $20.

The final night of the fair, Monday, Sept. 6, Ron White brings his classic storyteller brand of comedy to the grandstand. White was one of the founding members of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. Tickets are $25.

The racing lineup will feature ARCA races on Saturday, Sept. 4, and USAC races on Sunday, Sept. 5.