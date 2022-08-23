Du Quoin State Fair seasonal work is a tradition for Murphysboro’s Robert Scott

As the gates to the Du Quoin State Fair open Friday for the 100th time, Murphysboro’s Robert Scott will be there – for the 31st time – directing traffic, answering visitors’ questions and helping people enjoy themselves. Along with dozens of area residents, Scott serves as a temporary employee, making the annual event a priority for his summer.

“This fair just doesn’t happen if it isn’t for guys like Robert coming out and working,” Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross said. “These people – especially those who come back to work year after year – have a passion for this place. They came here as kids and they come here as adults.”

Gross said about 75% of the fair’s 120-plus temporary employees return year after year.

“There’s a saying that the fair gets in your blood and I think that’s exactly what happens to them,” Gross added. “I can go down a list of people including Robert who spend their vacation working at the fair; that tells you how special it is to them.”

Scott, 53, grew up in Du Quoin and points to a family tradition of working at the Du Quoin State Fair. His father helped set up midway rides and his mother worked in the ticket office in the late 1980s and early ‘90s. His own first season as a fair employee was in 1990 as a member of what he calls “T-shirt security,” the staff members in bright T-shirts who do everything from parking cars to picking up trash.

To work at his first fair in 1990, Scott took vacation from his job at a Du Quoin grocery store – he’d been employed at the community’s Kroger for about a year. Every year since, he’s done the same thing: taken vacation from Kroger to work at the fair. He currently works at the Murphysboro store.

“At first, I just wanted to give it try and see how it went. After that first year, I just wanted to keep doing it. Now, I look forward to it every year,” he explained.

Scott said his summer is not complete without spending 11 days at the fairgrounds.

“I just enjoy it. I like being around the people, I love the atmosphere and being out there year after year,” he added. “Oh, and I love the fairground food, too.”

He has become such a fixture at the fair that visitors often look forward to seeing him: “Out here for another year,” they say as they return his smile. Officials and dignitaries often seek him out during their visits to the fair. He said he also enjoys the comradery he shares with other fair employees.

Gross said, “This is more than just a way to make some extra money. I think once you are part of the fraternity of people that have worked at this fairgrounds, you are family. These are the people who have kept this fair going for 100 years.”

Scott said he plans on continuing his run of fair employment for many years to come.

“It’s kind of a tribute to my hometown and has become a tradition for me,” Scott explained.