Du Quoin State Fairgrounds hosted SIU Day Saturday, September 3

DU QUOIN — Du Quoin State Fairgrounds hosted SIU Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, where students and faculty received free parking.

“The whole SIU administration gets in for free, including free parking,” fair manager Josh Gross said.

Gross explained staff and students just needed to show their school ID and parking attendees gave them a special pass for the day.

Tickets and food items were still available for purchase.

Jordan Williams, an accounting assistant at SIU, heard about SIU day from one of her coworkers and decided to go to the fair since she had never been before.

“The fair was something I always wanted to go to but I am always busy,” Williams said. “I was free this weekend and decided to check it out. I’m having a good time.”

The fair grounds were packed today with overflowing lines and a filled seating area.

According to the fair, the amount of SIU members that attended is still unknown but they will do an audit today.

The Du Quoin State Fair is still celebrating their centennial anniversary. Their last day is Labor day, Sept. 5. They are open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. for the remaining days.