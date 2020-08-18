Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals postponed to 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual celebration of horsepower has been postponed because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonnier Events, the company in charge of the Street Machine Nationals, announced the 37th annual show won't be rolling into Du Quoin this year. The automotive showcase was originally slated for June 26-28, but was rescheduled to Oct. 9-11 earlier this year.

"It was certainly a tough decision, but one that we believe we had to make,” said Tony Veneziano, public relations and communications manager for Bonnier Events. “The event was originally pushed back to the fall and there was no later time in the year to push it back to this time, unfortunately. The safety and health of our exhibitors, attendees and employees is paramount to us and we don't feel as though moving forward at this time was the correct thing to do."

Registered participants will receive an email from the box office with the option to transfer their registration to the 2021 Street Machine Nationals or opt for a refund. Participants can find additional details and instructions in that email and have until Sunday, Aug. 30, to make a decision.

Spectator tickets to the event that were purchased online will be automatically refunded within 30 days.