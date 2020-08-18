Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals postponed to 2021

The annual celebration of horsepower has been postponed because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bonnier Events, the company in charge of the Street Machine Nationals, announced the 37th annual show won't be rolling into Du Quoin this year. The automotive showcase was originally slated for June 26-28, but was rescheduled to Oct. 9-11 earlier this year.
"It was certainly a tough decision, but one that we believe we had to make,” said Tony Veneziano, public relations and communications manager for Bonnier Events. “The event was originally pushed back to the fall and there was no later time in the year to push it back to this time, unfortunately. The safety and health of our exhibitors, attendees and employees is paramount to us and we don't feel as though moving forward at this time was the correct thing to do."
Registered participants will receive an email from the box office with the option to transfer their registration to the 2021 Street Machine Nationals or opt for a refund. Participants can find additional details and instructions in that email and have until Sunday, Aug. 30, to make a decision.
Spectator tickets to the event that were purchased online will be automatically refunded within 30 days.
The Street Machine Nationals debuted in 1977 at Indianapolis. In 1986, the show took place for the first time in Du Quoin where it was held for 13 years until 1998. It made a much-anticipated return to Southern Illinois in 2013 and has once again become a summertime staple and boost to the local economy. The "Nats" is widely known as one of the most popular Pro Street car shows in the country.
"We look forward to seeing you in Du Quoin in 2021," the news release said.
Veneziano told The Southern once Bonnier’s other events are completed in the fall, they will work to finalize the contract and event dates for the show next year in Du Quoin.
"Du Quoin is always one of the highlights of the year for us, so not being able to host it this year is tough for sure,” Veneziano said. “We thank all of our stakeholders who have stood behind us during these unprecedented times. We look forward to future Street Machine Nationals events in Du Quoin."
Chris Hahn, host of the radio show S.I. Car News on WGGH and WEBQ, has attended many Street Machine Nationals in Du Quoin over the years and has fond memories of the event.
“Most of my memories are of the Pro Street cars that were built every year for the Nats,” Hahn said. “I was always looking forward to seeing what was next and how far they could go with those cars.”
Hahn said he is sad to see the annual event postponed, but is also not surprised by the news because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Hopefully next year will be a smash hit,” Hahn said.
