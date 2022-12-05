Du Quoin trio wins Congressional App Challenge

When it comes to finding out more about clubs and groups at Du Quoin High School, a trio of students say, “There’s an app for that.”

In fact, their self-developed online tool not only helps connect students with extracurricular activities, it also won the Congressional App Challenge for the 12th district of Illinois, part of a nationwide competition designed to engage students in creativity and participation in technical fields.

The app, developed by Du Quoin High School Engineering Club members Samuel Vancil, Isla Calderon and Najjar Khalil, was selected from a pool of applicants from throughout the 12th Congressional District said U.S. Rep. Mike Bost.

“They saw that there was confusion about the different club offerings at their school and created an app to help address the problem, showcasing their innovative and entrepreneurial spirit,” Bost said.

The students said the app serves as a database in which club organizers can upload data on meetings and activities so that other students can discover the events. They hope their work will soon be integrated into the school’s website for convenient access to the information.

“It’s just kind of a club directory,” explained Vancil, a junior, “There are clubs you don’t really know exist until you hear the announcement about it. With the website you can go and click through all of the different clubs. It’s even searchable.”

Calderon, a freshman, shared from personal experience how the app will be helpful.

“I kept hearing from my friends about theater, but I didn’t know where to join it or when and I didn’t know where to get more information. This will address that,” she said.

It was group member Khalil, also a freshman, who found a way to actually build the searchable website using a piece of third-party coding software called Anvil, which allowed the team to create their app with a programming language called Python.

“Sam already knew how to do it. He’s our Python guy,” Khalil said, “It’s a web-builder where it takes what you have planned and made and put it into one place. It was a platform for us to build on.”

In addition to learning about app design and coding, the trio said they learned how to communicate and work as a team.

“One thing we learned is that there wasn’t much room for collaboration; you can’t get on multiple Chromebooks and work on it all at once, so we had to work on it individually and communicate and then get together to make it all work. I think that was really satisfying,” Calderon said.

Engineering Club adviser Zach Jones said the three students likely put nearly 20 hours into the project and they were surprised to win. He said the team will be meeting with Bost in the near future and has been invited to showcase their app at the “#houseofcode” celebration event in Washington next spring.

“I am so proud of them. They put in a lot of work,” Jones said. “We thought at worst, they would build something for the school that would be useful for years, but to actually win, it will open up doors for them in the future,” Jones said.

All three participants said their experience is helping to steer them toward careers in engineering or information technology. And they are already thinking about the 2023 competition.

“It’s in the back of our heads a little bit,” Vancil said.

