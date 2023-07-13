Migratory waterfowl such as ducks know what they like. They have specific preferences when it comes to the depth of ponds and waterways as well as the type of plants and other vegetation in these locations. Trouble is, getting and maintaining the preferred level of water that appeals to the birds and is optimal for plants can be challenging.

Landowners and wildlife officials can control the levels of water, but doing so requires specialized structures – some of which are fabricated in Williamson County by Energy Culvert Co. In fact, the company is one of just two in the Midwest to custom build these dam-like installations to specifications created by Ducks Unlimited, a national nonprofit dedicated to the conservation of habitats for waterfowl.

“These are water control systems that can be used on a monster scale,” explained Cole Carter, general manager of Energy Culvert. “These allow for landowners or refuges to make water-holding capacities more efficient and to provide more food for waterfowl. What we do is fabricate engineered water control structures which are fabricated for a specific location.”

Carter said while the structures and water management techniques the systems use do not specifically enhance the duck population, they can be instrumental in creating better habitat – basically, a “if you build it, they will come,” approach.

Ducks Unlimited Regional Engineer Ryan Conley said the systems, technically referred to as stop-log structures, are placed in a levee or embankment and allow for control of the water levels in wetlands.

“The main purpose is for waterfowl migration, but wetlands benefit all sorts of different species and waterfowl types. For the sake of waterfowl, it is important to dewater some of these areas during the growing season so they can get more soil plants to grow in these areas, then in the fall, they can flood these areas up.”

Conley said the Williamson County Company and one other firm – based in Wisconsin – are the only companies creating the units for the central states.

“These guys do a great job,” he said of Energy Culvert.

The Energy Culvert-manufactured structures differ from those of other manufacturers in that the locally-made units are complete with a large concrete base also fabricated by the company.

“That way, we put it on our truck and ship it out, ready to go,” Carter explained. “Contractors can hook to it with their equipment and set them right in the hole. All they have to do is backfill around it and it is a ready-to-go, ready-made system.”

Some of the structures designed for large bodies of water can take as much as four to five weeks to build and can cost thousands of dollars, Carter said. Many use 36-inch outlets and 48-inch pipe. With them, owners or land managers can control the water level.

Carter said that structures like those built by his company can be part of increasing the waterfowl habitat in Southern Illinois and all up and down what is known as the Mississippi Flyway, and that they have an eye on increasing the number of ducks flying through the region.

“Building duck habitat has been a passion of mine since I was in junior high school. I got to help out on the farm, building levee systems and actually installing water control structures,” he recalled. “Now basically having the opportunity to fabricate something here at Energy Culvert that someone could use on their property to build their habitat or dream hunting property is something that I take very seriously.”

As an avid waterfowl hunter, Carter said the opportunity to work with Ducks Unlimited is an honor.

“To actually work with DU and to go to a job site and deliver something that is going to help a refuge and actually help waterfowl out there, well, that hits home for me,” he continued. “It’s not just about manufacturing or fabricating the structure and delivering it. I feel good that were are working to help every waterfowl in the nation – not just the ones here in Southern Illinois.”

