Ducky Derby Dash to benefit Special Olympics goes virtual in 2020

Special Olympics Illinois is preparing for its sixth annual Ducky Derby Dash on Oct. 4 to benefit athletes in Southern Illinois and across the state.
The event, like many others, has been forced to make changes for 2020. For the past five years, the event has been held at Du Quoin State Fair. With its cancellation, Special Olympics Illinois (SOILL) came up with a new game plan.
This year’s event will be an in-person, family-friendly festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Walker’s Bluff in Carterville. The duck race itself will be held virtually at 3 p.m., and a winner will be announced live during the event.
Kim Talley, co-director of Special Olympics Illinois Region K, said a random draw online generator will help choose winners and back-ups for those winners.
Talley and Special Olympics athlete and 2020 Ducky Derby Ambassador Valerie Densler filmed a video featuring the ducks on Campus Lake in Carbondale that will be shown as part of the Duck Race.
The festival kicks off at 1 p.m., followed by the virtual race at 3 p.m. The event will include family-oriented entertainment, including live music, face painting, games and an appearance by the event’s mascot, Splash Duck.
Those attending will be required to adhere to all state and local health guidelines and social distancing practices.
Anyone can adopt a rubber duck for $5 at DuckyDerbyDash.com. For each duck adopted, participants get one chance to win one of the Southern Illinois Ducky Derby Dash prizes.
Duck adoptions are going well, according to Talley. In 2019, 10,000 ducks were adopted. As of noon Monday, 7,733 ducks had been adopted this year.
“We are doing much better than we expected in May,” Talley said.
This year has been a little disappointing for athletes, too. Sports events have been canceled. Valerie was supposed to compete in the state swimming competition, but it was canceled.
Athletes also look forward to selling duck adoptions and duck-themed gear during Du Quoin State Fair. This year, athletes are working in groups of two or three at a few in-person events while taking precautions for COVID-19 and selling online.
“They have had training on internet safety and online marketing and fundraising,” Talley said.
Duck adoptions will be available Friday at SIU Credit Union on Giant City Road in Carbondale. Look for the 6-foot inflatable rubber duck. The duck has been visiting SIU Credit Union locations each Friday.
Prizes for this year’s Ducky Derby Dash will include: Grand Prize of $2,000 in cash, courtesy of SIU Credit Union; second and third prizes of a two-night stay with three days of golf for a party of two from Keller’s Crossing at Stone Creek, with gift certificates from local businesses and dessert from Bake Me Happy Baking; and fourth prize of two passes for Disney World and a $100 gift card from Casey's General Store and Visa.
Talley said having all the big prizes donated means that every dollar spent on adopting ducks will go directly to the athletes.
“It’s a lot of fun and just a good way for everyone to support Special Olympics,” Valerie said.
Valerie, who has sold 278 ducks herself, is a multiple sport athlete. She has competed at the state level in track and field and snowshoeing.
“The best thing about Special Olympics is I get to travel to places I’ve never been before,” Valerie said.
She also enjoys sharing the experience of competing with her friends and teammates, along with congratulating the winners.
2020 Southern Illinois Ducky Derby Dash Sponsors include: SIU Credit Union, Smithfield Foods, Heartland Coca Cola, Aisin Manufacturing, BlueCross and BlueShield of Illinois, Hess Septic and Portable Toilets, Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run, Walker’s Bluff, Nine88 band and Withers Broadcasting.
To purchase a duck or make a donation, go to DuckyDerbyDash.com. Join the conversation on social media by using #DuckyDerbyDash.
