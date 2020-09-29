Ducky Derby Dash to benefit Special Olympics goes virtual in 2020

Anyone can adopt a rubber duck for $5 at DuckyDerbyDash.com. For each duck adopted, participants get one chance to win one of the Southern Illinois Ducky Derby Dash prizes.

Duck adoptions are going well, according to Talley. In 2019, 10,000 ducks were adopted. As of noon Monday, 7,733 ducks had been adopted this year.

“We are doing much better than we expected in May,” Talley said.

This year has been a little disappointing for athletes, too. Sports events have been canceled. Valerie was supposed to compete in the state swimming competition, but it was canceled.

Athletes also look forward to selling duck adoptions and duck-themed gear during Du Quoin State Fair. This year, athletes are working in groups of two or three at a few in-person events while taking precautions for COVID-19 and selling online.

“They have had training on internet safety and online marketing and fundraising,” Talley said.

Duck adoptions will be available Friday at SIU Credit Union on Giant City Road in Carbondale. Look for the 6-foot inflatable rubber duck. The duck has been visiting SIU Credit Union locations each Friday.