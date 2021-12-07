Dufour named to lead Shawnee College foundation

The Saints Foundation, the fundraising arm of Shawnee Community College, has selected Jeffrey A. Dufour as its next executive director. He succeeds Gene Honn, who retired at the end of August.

Dufour had a 20-year career as in the U.S. Marines where he served as an infantry leader, Navy ROTC recruiter and instructor at the University of Colorado as well as a drill instructor. He is a veteran of combat operations in Beruit as well as the Desert Shield and Desert Storm campaigns.

As an educator, Dufour has had a 20-year career as a special education and physical education teacher, and high school athletic director. Recently, he was school administrator for five years which including serving this past year as the principal of Joppa/Maple Grove Unit School District No. 38. He also has served as an adjunct instructor for Shawnee Community College.

“Dr. Dufour is a positive and energetic leader. His warmth, collegial style, practical approach to problem solving, and passion for leveraging the educational community to help students will earn Dr. Dufour the esteem of the foundation’s staff, board and donors,” said Saints Foundation Board Chair Sherrie L. Crabb. “The board is excited to work with Dr. Dufour as our new executive director and confident that the Saints Foundation will be well positioned under his guidance to thrive in the years to come.”

Dufour said, “I am excited to be the Saints Foundations new Executive Director and I am looking forward to serving Shawnee Community College and its students.”

The Saints Foundation’s mission is to help the students of Shawnee Community College. To learn more about the foundation visit https://shawneecc.edu/foundation.

