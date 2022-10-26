Dunbar Music Festival to feature American Idol Stars, 90's bands

The second Dunbar Music Festival could be described as an evening of American Idol stars followed by a 90’s throwback night.

The festival, set for Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Pavilion in Marion is the second multi-day music event organized by area concert promoter Cody Dunbar. Friday’s performance features American Idol finalists and emerging stars HunterGirl and Noah Thompson in a co-headlining arrangement. Saturday’s show includes a trio of 1990 acts: All-4-One, LFO and Blessid Union of Souls.

While the previous Dunbar Music Festival featured only country acts, next week’s event brings different styles of music to the region.

“The goal is to just add more entertainment for the area,” Dunbar said. “I’m trying to mix up some of the genres and give people an option to see something different. I want people who might feel like they have had some show of the music type they like an option to see something just for them.”

Dunbar said Friday night is American Idol night, with the most recent winner of the singing reality television show, Noah Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl.

“She is just as popular as he is. He has one or two songs right now that are moving up pretty well and she’s found a huge fan base as well,” Dunbar said. “They have been co-headlining for some time and they have been really successful, drawing 1,500 to 2,000 people every night.”

He compared Thompson to some of the popular country acts currently touring and said that HunterGirl often draws comparisons to Miranda Lambert.

“It’s really cool to get them both together,” he added.

Dunbar said he is eager for Saturday night’s performance.

“I’m really excited for it because all across the United States right now, there seems to be this kind of resurgence of ‘90s and 2000s bands. This is music I grew up with, but it doesn’t feel that long ago.”

Saturday’s lineup includes Grammy Award winner All-4-One who is best known for “I Swear,” “So Much and Love” and “I Can Love You Like That.” The rhythm and blues group still consists of all four original members.

LFO had two Billboard Top 10 hits with “Summer Girls and “Girl on TV.” Also performing will be Blessid Union of Souls, whom Dunbar said has generated much interest in the region.

Dunbar said anyone who grew up in that era will recognize multiple songs from each of the acts.

“It’s going to be fun to see them all in one night,” he added.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday concerts are sold separately and begin at $29. Information and tickets are available at www.ilshows.com.