‘Each one reaches one:’ Project Compassion spreads Christmas joy

CARBONDALE ― Community activists are hoping to help spread joy to families and children this Christmas by providing clothing and necessities to those hit especially hard by COVID-19.

Women for Change/Unity for the Community Founder and President Ginger Rye Sanders, said Project Compassion has existed since about 2018 and is meant to show those in the community that people are looking out for them.

“Project Compassion was something that had come up and had hit my spirit for Christmas,” Rye Sanders said. “And we wanted to reach out to many of the families who were underserved, underrepresented who had children, low income families, who could not afford to buy clothes and toys, and some of the other things that they really want for Christmas. So, as a group of women, we decided that we would start Project Compassion.”

Rye Sanders said she knows they can't help every struggling family. But the hope is that the few families they can reach will, in turn, one day help others.

“I really feel that each one reaches one. And so you may not be able to do the multitude of people, but many times when you can help four or five, that four or five can help another four or five. And so we just felt that, that was something that we want to be found doing consistently ... to give not a handout, but a leg up,” Rye Sanders said. “Because we feel that compassion is something that keeps a community strong, and keeps a community bonded.

This year, the project is helping four families. According to Women for Change, the four main families the group is supporting in Carbondale through the project include:

The family includes a minor who was slammed to the ground by Carbondale Police Department on September 23rd in response to a trespassing call at a gas station. The mother is a widow who cares for school-age children and grandchildren.

The second family includes a mother and son who caught COVID-19 in late July. Her son died. She cares for a school-age child and grandchildren.

The third and fourth families consist of young, single moms with one child apiece.

In addition to helping these four families, the volunteers with Women for Change are making scarves, hats and gloves for the 33 children who live in the Jackson County housing projects, according to Rye Sanders.

“We just want to be a bright spot in these families, to let them know that there are people out there that really care about what's going on in their lives. And most of the families that we have chosen have had some challenges,” Rye Sanders said.

She spoke of one of the families the group adopted. She said one of the women contracted COVID-19 and while she was ill, her son died from the illness. After he was buried, it left her to care for her grandchildren when she recovered.

“And so we just want to say we're here for you, we support you. And anything that we can do to make life just a little better. That's what we want to do. And we're hoping that we're with a community that thinks the same way,” Rye Sanders said.

Those wishing to make monetary contributions to Project Compassion can do so via Paypal at shorturl.at/lwR29 or drop donations off at the Eurma Hayes Center.

The group’s email address is womenforchange8@gmail.com.

