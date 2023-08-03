Levi Lence gets called “Jim” all of the time and he is OK with that. In fact, the apron he wears is embroidered with the name “Jim” and, if he doesn’t know someone’s name, he is likely to call them Jim, too. Of course, from his normal post in the window of the Taco Jim’s food trailer, is easy to understand why people think he is Jim.

“I call all of my friends Jim and everybody calls me Jim,” he said. “Plus, anybody that’s in front of the truck is a friend of mine, so we’re all Jims.”

The old line of “call me anything, just call me for dinner,” comes to mind and applies to all of the Jims who seek out Taco Jim’s for authentic Mexican cuisine.

Lence, who owns and operates the Anna-based business with his mother Debbie Lence, said the Taco Jim’s menu is simple.

“We have three mains, three sides and three desserts,” he explained.

The main dishes are a pair of birria queso tacos, loaded birria nachos and Thai chili chicken bites.

“That’s for people that don’t want tacos or don’t want beef,” Lence explained.

Birria refers to the way meat is prepared.

“Traditionally, its goat, but we use beef; that seems to suit Southern Illinois better,” he said. “It is a slow roasted process, we do a 12-hour cook and the beef is cooked in a pepper consommé. We use a couple of the traditional peppers, but we tone it down a bit so it is a less spicy. It’s our main ingredient on the truck, so it has to be pretty versatile.”

Taco Jim’s also offers birria seasoned Mexican rice, the pair’s own version of street corn and fried mushrooms. There’s a kid’s menu with chicken nuggets, quesadillas and chips and cheese, too. Occasionally, “Jim” and Debbie offer specials such as tamales or crab ragoon nachos.

The dessert menu includes banana pudding in a waffle bowl, cheesecake bites and loaded apple nachos. The “sweets,” as the business refers to them, are a carryover from when the Lences assisted Murphysboro’s Sweet Shishkabob.

Lence said he got the idea for Taco Jim’s while serving up the fruit kababs.

“When we were doing the dessert truck, we did a lot of wineries and men would always come up and ask, ‘Where’s the meat? Where are the tacos?’ and we decided we should do tacos, but not the boring, old ones.”

He said the beef and chicken are locally sourced. The cheesecake bites are the product of another local business: Anna’s Schoolhouse Cheesecakes.

Even though the business is still in its first year, it already has developed a loyal following.

“We’ve done a lot of learning and trying to get our name out there, but now we’re able to be more selective with events,” he said. “We have a base spot in Anna with covered seating and we’re there every Tuesday for lunch and dinner.”

In addition to the base at 905 S. Highway 51 in Anna, Taco Jim’s also can be found at local wineries on the weekends and other special events such as employee appreciation lunches at local businesses during the week.

Lence said he loves being Jim and he is enjoying the mobile food business.

“I love it. I get to work with my mom all of the time and I’ve discovered people are never negative when it comes to food trucks,” he said. “We get to engage with people locally. That means a lot to me.”

More information about Taco Jim’s can be found on the company’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TacoJimsLLC.