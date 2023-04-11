David Russell had a dream. Even almost 10 years ago, he had the idea of preparing and serving barbecue. He thought about a commercial food preparation trailer, even going so far to saving up to purchase kitchen equipment, then a trailer and having it customized with heat and insulation.

The dream was taking shape.

“That all took place in 2020 and then, of course, everything shut down," Russell’s wife Shirley remembered. “We weren’t sure if we’d be able to go ahead and start a business or not, so we took a leap of faith, and things grew very fast for us.”

In fact, West Frankfort-based Dave’s Barbecue and Smokehouse was hotter than than the fire under the barbecue smoker, and Shirley found herself glad she had left a 22-year career in nursing. David, though, had a decision to make.

“It got to the point where we were so busy that we had to make a decision to either slow down or to go for it,” he explained. “With the response from our customers was overwhelming, so I left my job as a purchasing manager and it’s been great ever since.”

The couple found themselves as full-time in the barbecue business.

“That wasn’t really the plan – to do this full time; it was going to be like a hobby, a side business, but it’s been great,” David said.

The bright red trailer – along with the Russells – can be found from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. in West Frankfort on Wednesdays, in Benton on Thursdays and in Carterville on Fridays.

“Then on the weekends, we also do catering and larger events,” Shirley said.

David said he uses the smoker onboard the trailer to prepare all of the barbecue – usually smoking meat for 12-14 hours. Having the built-in smoker is not the only difference with Dave’s Barbecue and Smokehouse’s mobile operation.

“Our food trailer is a bit different than most of them; we’re a fully commercial kitchen on the inside,” Shirley said, adding that the food is different, too. “A lot of people expect the food trailer to serve fried foods and we get asked quite a bit about French fires and things like that. We try to stay with a more Southern-type of food and away from the fast food trailer stigma. We don’t use any commercial stuff.”

What they do use is a lot of homemade ingredients and recipes for things like creamy macaroni-and-cheese, broccoli salad, potato salad, smokehouse steak beans and unique cabbage salad as well as a variety of desserts.

Of course, there is barbecue, too. David estimates that he prepares more than 1,000 lbs. of pulled pork every week and if there is a catering gig or other event, it could be double or triple that amount. Equally impressive is the amount of brisket and baby back ribs smoked regularly – the establishment’s two biggest sellers.

“We go through tons of meat,” Shirley stressed, emphasizing the word “tons.”

The Russells are a true mom-and-pop operation, and they like things that way, although they do recruit help from their daughter and others for busy times and big events, with the goal of quick service.

“We try not to make to make people wait in line very much,” Shirley said. “We want to get you in and out fast.”

They are using technology to help with that. Many customers have downloaded the Dave’s Barbecue and Smokehouse smartphone application which allows them to place orders for pickup in 8-10 minutes.

For more information about Dave’s Barbecue and Smokehouse, visit the pair’s website at www.davesbbqsmokehouse.com.