Eats of the Week | A small cafe in Thompsonville is the Talk of the Town

THOMPSONVILLE — Every small town needs a little place to have a cup of coffee and visit with friends. In Thompsonville, that place is the Talk of the Town Thompsonville Cafe. At this little cafe, you can get more than just coffee, you can even get a home-cooked meal.

“We take pride in home-cooked meals – homemade food, homemade pies and homemade cakes,” Sherma Dorris, owner of the cafe, said.

The cafe runs a special every day and posts them on their Facebook page. Dorris said they change every week.

On Sundays, they feature fried chicken, chicken and dumplings and other specials. Dorris said her husband, Robert, usually fries chicken on Sundays.

When the cafe business, building and property were put up for sale in 2018, Dorris wanted to buy it. She is the third member of her family to own the cafe. Her brother and sister were both previous owners, but they rented the property.

“The owner of the property wanted to sell out. We decided to get it back in the family,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, but it is fun.”

When Sherma and Robert Dorris bought the cafe, she wanted to change the restaurant’s name. Family members suggested Sherma’s Cafe, but she chose to honor those who gathered at the cafe in the name. She named it “Talk of the Town.”

“A lot of locals come in here to visit. I named it Talk of the Town because it’s where they come to talk,” Dorris said. “They get all the news and solve the world’s problems.”

They thought about putting up a television, but decided against it. They also do not offer internet connection. What the cafe offers is personal connections.

The decor is home-like and very welcoming. Dorris said the building was darker when they bought it. They redecorated and painted, lightening and brightening the walls. She added some touches of red in the table cloths and curtains because red is her favorite color.

The first addition to the restaurant was enlarging the kitchen.

“Our first concern was getting the kitchen bigger. We pop out a lot of food in this place,” Dorris said.

The cafe has a large meeting room that can be used for seating or for special events. It has a lot of meetings, class reunions, birthday parties and Christmas parties. They even hosted a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus in early November.

On Tuesday morning, they were busy making pies in the kitchen. Dorris said they took orders and made pies for Thanksgiving. They will take orders again for Christmas.

Dorris gave the employees four days off for Thanksgiving.

“We have good employees who are friendly and outgoing. We couldn’t do it without them,” she said.

Although the cafe is located in Thompsonville, Dorris said they draw people from other towns.

“People come from all over. They travel from Harrisburg and Marion,” she said.

If you want to give the cafe a try, it is located at 21470 Shawneetown Rd in Thompsonville.