Eats of the Week | Anna's Pizza Villa makes pizza the old-fashioned way

At Pizza Villa, pizzas are still handcrafted the old-fashioned way. Co-owners and siblings Josh Stegle and Jody Dillow, along with her husband James, are carrying on the traditions of the longtime Anna eatery.

That means hand mixing dough, the same way it was done for more than 35 years by John and Charlotte Rooney, who owned and operated the restaurant until 2020. Following his wife’s passing, Rooney sold the restaurant to the Dillows and Stegle and worked closely with them, helping them to learn the restaurant trade and the recipes.

“We have stuck to Mr. Rooney’s way of doing things so we still mix our dough by hand. It is very old school,” Jody Dillow explained. “Everything is still non-automated and we cook on a traditional brick. That’s what makes us unique.”

For Stegle, that means getting a workout every day.

“The dough is 50 pounds of flour mixed with 30 pounds of liquid and we literally mix it by hand. There’s no machine; we don’t use a dough mixer,” Stegle said. “It will make a man out of you. I did it by myself the first few months, now there are two or three of us that take turns because we do it every day, sometimes two times a day.”

The dough makes a very unique crust, Dillow said.

“It’s a bit thinner than a hand-tossed and a light, fluffy crust,” she said.

Pizza Villa’s sauce is also unique.

“It is a mixture that has a sweet taste to it, but it’s also got a spicy kick,” Dillow added.

The dough and sauce are combined with “a whole lot of ingredients,” Stegle said for a one-of-a-kind pizza in the region.

“We don’t hold back and we serve a very filling pizza,” he said.

For even more filling, customers can order the 30 inch party pizza. Stegle said it usually will feed a group of 20 or more diners, but he also said he has seen a seventh and eighth grade baseball team finish two of them.

The somewhat smaller Villa Special pizza is the most popular item on the menu. It features mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, onions, green pepper and extra cheese. The Villa Special outsells other pizzas four-to-one.

A variety of sandwiches and pastas are also available. There’s also a “Lou” pizza with a thinner crust and Provel cheese.

The siblings say they have expanded the menu in recent years, but still adhere to the recipes and tradition of service they inherited from Rooney.

“He gave us his recipes and showed us the ropes,” Dillow said.

Pizza Villa is located at 108 Lafayette Street in Anna. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sundays.