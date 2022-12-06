 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eats of the Week

Eats of the Week | Big Guy Pie in Carterville satisfies the sweet tooth

120722-nws-eats-1.jpg

Chad Hardcastle holds a turtle pie—one of several popular varieties of pies he makes for his Big Guy Pie pre-order pie company.

There is just something about pie. It is one of the classic American comfort foods and for the past several years, many Southern Illinoisans have gained a lot of comfort from the products of Carterville-based Big Guy Pie.

The “big guy” behind Big Guy Pie is Chad Hardcastle, a veteran of the culinary world and current sous chef at Seasoning Bistro in Benton. Although he does not consider himself a baker, he discovered he had a knack for making pies a couple of years ago.

“I made a pie for our work Christmas party and it was a very smooth process,” he said of the preparation of a dessert that was very well received.

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of restaurants including Seasoning Bistro, he realized pies could be in his future.

“When the restaurants shut down at during pandemic, I obviously was looking for something to help provide for my family and I realized that I could use the same process for making lots of pies, switching out the filings and toppings and that’s how I started.”

The owners of the restaurant allowed Hardcastle to use the business’ kitchen for the production and baking of pies – an arrangement which continues post-pandemic times, as does Big Guy Pie itself. Hardcastle said he produces two or three dozen pies each week, all pre-ordered and available for delivery or pick-up at his home in Carterville.

“That’s about pretty much all I can handle, now that things are back going fully at the restaurant,” he said, explaining that, especially during the holidays, the availability of Big Guy Pies is somewhat limited.

“I am trying to balance my work at the bistro which I love and doing my own thing,” he explained.

He said he believes his creations hit at the right time.

“It seems now, more than ever, it’s a great time for niche markets and products,” he said. “I’ve had great reviews.”

He said he often tries new recipes on his colleagues at the restaurant, using their experience and tastes to fine-tune his pies before launching a new flavor.

120722-nws-eats-2.jpg

Chad Hardcastle prepares a pie for his Big Guy Pie pre-order pie company.

“I offer what I would call a ‘niche’ style of pie; it’s a pie that I’ve been a fan of since I was growing up,” he said, explaining the difference is in the crust. “It may not even technically be a pie, because I have never been a fan of traditional pie crust. I focus on cookie crust and things like that. I do a lot of cream pies – that’s what I loved growing up.”

Hardcastle said he offers a five to eight varieties of pies at any given time, aiming to change the menu on a monthly basis. Current selections include caramel apple pie, peanut butter crunch, a turtle-turtle pie and an oatmeal cream pie.

“It’s based on the Little Debbie Oatmeal Crème Pie, again, because it was one of my favorite snacks as a kid,” he explained with a smile. “It’s great for people like me who want a bigger version of it. People are just excited when they see my pies.”

Learn more about Big Guy Pie and order online at www.facebook.com/bigguypie or call Hardcastle at (618) 534-4838.

