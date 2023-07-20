Things are all about family for the family behind the Bonnie Café. For Brittany O’Dell (no relation to this reporter), her parents and siblings, the family of restaurants – including five Bonnie Cafes in the region – is all about working together and treating customers like one of their own.

“We’re just a little family business – me, my brothers, mom, dad, grandma – and we’ve just built our way up with good home-cooked food and good service where we treat our customers like they are family to us,” O’Dell explained. “We just want to make sure everyone feels special when they come in our door; everyone is family to us.”

The original flagship café is located on Route 37 in Bonnie while the newest remodeled location sits at the Mount Vernon Outland airport.

A increasing number of locations keeps the family of customers growing. Officially, there are five Bonnie Cafes in the area. O’Dell’s parents, Brian and Melissa Hubbard, opened the restaurant in Bonnie in 2012. A second location in Centralia began in 2017 and Mount Vernon was added in 2019. Additionally, the family has franchised the restaurant to locations in West Frankfort and Nashville.

“We’ve just built a reputation that we are proud of and when people want to join us in that with a great family-owned restaurant with great service, we’re more than happy to offer them a hand,” O’Dell said of the franchised restaurants.

The great food doesn’t stop in Southern Illinois. The family also operates two restaurants in the Lake of the Ozarks area of Missouri.

While each of the locations has slightly different offerings, O’Dell said the approach is the same with great service and “traditional American fare.” Breakfast is a special feature. In addition to a wide-range of choices (breakfast can be ordered all day), the Bonnie location even offers an “All You Can Eat” option.

“It’s especially popular with the students from Rend Lake College,” O’Dell said, adding that the newly-remodeled Mount Vernon restaurant in the city’s airport terminal includes even more.

“What’s going to be exciting is that we’ll have a full breakfast buffet on Saturdays and Sundays and we’re also bringing out an omelet station,” she said.

She said the Mount Vernon restaurant will be adding fried catfish as well as crab legs and a seafood boil in the coming weeks. All of the locations have specials and a discounted senior menu is available for lunch, as well.

O’Dell said the focus of the Bonnie Café is on family – including customers.

“Our customers are family,” she said. “I want to know what’s going on with Aunt Sheila. Is she getting better? Can I send over some chicken and dumplings to help? That’s what we’re about. It’s all just good food, good people, just regular family stuff,” O’Dell said.

The Bonnie Café locations include 675 S. Illinois Highway 37 in Bonnie, inside the Mount Vernon Outland Airport at 100 Aviation Drive, and 15 W. Frankfort Plaza in West Frankfort. All of the restaurants are open from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.