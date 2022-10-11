Eats of the Week | Brunzeez Cafe brings great food and more business to Ava

Good food does a lot of things: it nourishes, it brings joy and it brings people together. In the case of Brunzeez Café in Ava, it also serves as a catalyst for other businesses.

Twenty years ago when Kathy Bruns opened Brunzeez Café in the Jackson County community, her goals were to make a career change after 15 years in factory work and to provide good food for her family and neighbors. But along with nourishing and bringing people together, her restaurant helped launch a revival in downtown Ava.

“When we started, we wanted to bring back something back to Ava,” she said, rattling off a list of new businesses that have come to the area in the two decades since Brunzeez Café opened, bringing people to the downtown.

They come to the café, too. Regulars stop in almost daily, sometimes even multiple times a day. They come for a wide variety of offerings on the regular menu as well as weekly specials, desserts and the fried mushrooms.

“We’re mostly known for our homemade desserts and our mushrooms. When somebody comes in, they pretty much always want the mushrooms. We go through almost 80 pounds in a week,” Bruns said.

The desserts are very popular. Bruns said, starting with her “staple,” coconut cream pie.

“It’s made from scratch and I don’t even know how many we go through in a week; I would bet we make at least 40 desserts a week,” she said. “We make baked cheesecakes, lemon meringue pie, banana pie, chocolate pie and more, all from scratch.”

Desserts are available in a variety of serving sizes, many of which perfectly compliment many of the large orders which have become a go-to for feeding families, meetings and gathering ranging from church gatherings to weddings. For these events, Brunzeez’s friend chicken is frequently on the menu.

“You can order an individual piece or 200 pieces, however you want it,” explained Bruns.

Hand-patted hamburgers are also on the café’s menu, as are a variety of Mexican dishes including several types of nachos, steaks on weekends and what Bruns called “down home Southern cooking.”

“I think it is the food and the great service that keeps people coming back,” she added. “Back to Brunzeez and back to Ava,” she said.