Eats of the Week | Bunmakers by Carter & Co. is the spot for a great weekend breakfast

As a steady stream of vehicles pulls onto the grounds of Bunmakers by Carter and Co., it is easy to see that the eatery’s customers come from a wide range of backgrounds.
There are laborers and construction workers who pull up to the drive-through window to get a large order of biscuits and gravy along with a cinnamon roll. Families park their cars and stroll to the walk-up window to get sweet treats or maybe breakfast burritos before enjoying them at one of the many picnic tables nearby. Students from the university – some in pajama pants and sweatshirts – order scrambled eggs, hash browns and more.
The clientele is diverse, but their reasoning is all the same: They are looking for great weekend breakfast.
Bunmakers by Carter and Co. is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings and offers grab-and-go food on Old Route 13 between Carbondale and Murphysboro. The business is proof of a successful pivot by a food enterprise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner Donna Davis ran her family’s long-time catering business, Carter and Co. for about a dozen years, specializing in weddings and large events, but the pandemic forced Davis to make a change. Wanting to take advantage of her food preparation facility, she began making and selling cinnamon rolls out of the window on weekends.
The very large cinnamon rolls were popular and word-of-mouth started spreading.
“I brought in one of my catering staff to basically just stand in the window and sell cinnamon rolls on the weekends, and it just took off,” Davis said.
Before long, she added biscuits and gravy and other breakfast items.
“Now we are pretty much a full-breakfast restaurant, but we don’t have any indoor seating. It’s just outdoor seating at picnic tables or drive-up or pick-up windows,” she explained.
In addition to the rolls and the biscuits, Bunmakers offers a weekly special item too, but Davis said these sell out quickly – items such as cobblers or a maple bacon pull-a-parts.
“It’s like eating a cinnamon roll, pancakes and bacon all at the same time,” she said.
There are even “baby buns” for those who do not want the challenge of a large cinnamon roll that approaches 8 inches across. Davis said she sells hundreds of rolls every weekend – all through the drive-up or walk-up windows.
“People keep telling me that we need to get a fancy speaker system for ordering, but we don’t want to be that. We like being small. We are a very country setting and we like it just like it is,” she said.
Judging by the cars and trucks that pull into the drive way and up the gravel hill every weekend, the customers like it just the way it is, too.
Bunmakers is located at 8193 Old Highway 13 east of Murphysboro. They are open from 6 a.m. - noon on Fridays and from 7 a.m. - noon on Saturdays and Sundays.
