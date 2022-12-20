Eats of the Week: Cummare's offers Italian-American comfort food

Ask Katy Cannell, owner of Cummare’s Italian Restaurant to describe the atmosphere and food served at the Murphysboro eatery and the answer comes very easily.

“I would say that we are classic American-Italian comfort food,” Cannell said and then she added, “and pizza. That’s comfort food, too.”

Customers would say that Cannell is right on all accounts. Pizza is comfort food, the atmosphere at the restaurant located just south of the Jackson County Courthouse is welcoming and the pasta is pure comfort. She said her goal is to keep it that way.

Cannell, who grew up in the restaurant business – her father was one of the original owners of Carbondale’s Tres Hombres – bought the restaurant in 2019 from Pete and Stephana Galati who opened the restaurant about 15 years ago. She worked closely with the Galatis for a few months.

“I have tweaked a few things, but I have tried to stay true to the restaurant they started,” she said. “It is their recipes that make us unique. All of our sauces are homemade and came from their family. We’re still using those recipes,” she said.

Top sellers include lasagna, Alfredo and chicken parmesan, she said. She added that the pizza is quite popular.

“Our brick oven makes our pizza unique, too and our atmosphere. We’re a small space, kind of like a cozy, intimate restaurant, I would say,” she added.

The restaurant’s location makes it popular with those who work in and around the courthouse, and the $11 lunch buffet brings in a wide variety of people, she said.

“The buffet has pizza, ravioli salad, garlic bread and dessert pizza,” she said. “Since it is all-you-can-eat, it’s a pretty good deal.”

She said many of the restaurant’s dishes are perfect for the indecisive – the come with both Alfredo and marinara sauces.

“I think a lot of places offer one or the other, but the combination of sauces is really, really good,” she said.

Cannell’s business blossomed during the pandemic, as she said many of the meals prepared at Cummare’s work well in to-go form. She also said the restaurant’s clientele continues to grow.

“We obviously get a lot of locals, but we also get a lot of customers from other towns around. We’re starting to get more and more business from the university – students and the like, who maybe hadn’t heard about us before.”

The restaurant is open for lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday and for dinner, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.