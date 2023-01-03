Eats of the Week: Dale's Burger Shack satisfies with locally-sourced burgers and more

Sometimes you just need a burger.

And since 2017, Dale’s Burger Shack in the Murdale Shopping Center in Carbondale has been serving up handmade, locally-sourced burgers as well as other food which owner Joshua Liechty calls “Southern Illinois sourced with a taste of Chicago.”

Liechty started the restaurant after several years running another local eatery. He said he always had the desire to sell burgers.

“We’ve strived to have the highest quality ingredients at the most affordable price and I think we have been able to do that with local ingredients,” he said.

Of course, with a name like “Burger Shack,” the cheeseburgers are the most popular item on the menu, but Liechty said Chicago-style hotdogs are also popular as are the cheesesteaks.

“They may not be the Philadelphia style and they’re not quite the Chicago style, but I’d call them the Southern Illinois style,” he said.

Chicago’s impact on the restaurant comes from Liechty’s youth. He grew up in the suburbs and worked in the city.

“It seemed like almost every neighborhood had their local hot dog shop. I took a lot of influence from that,” he said.

For those looking for an alternative, Liechty said nearly everything on the menu has a vegetarian alternative. He said the restaurant offers veggie dogs, plant-based steak and chicken and “impossible” burgers.

He also said the Reuben sandwich is a hit with many people.

“You know, a lot of restaurants down here claim to have the best Reuben,” Liechty said. “I’ve never made that claim, but we sure do hear it a lot from our customers.”

Liechty said Dale’s Burger Shack attracts a diverse client base.

“It’s an incredibly wide range. We certainly get a lot of students, but we have a large group of ordinary folks, too. Everybody eats burgers and everybody can get a cheesesteak or a hot dog when they’re out running errands,” he said.

Just don’t be in a hurry, he stressed, pointing out that Dale’s Burger Shack does not offer fast food.

“Everything is made to order and is fresh, but I’ve learned that people are willing to wait for fresh cooked food, made to their liking. As long as it’s good and we’re proud of it, the customers will wait and they’ll come back,” he said.

One of the things Dale’s Burger Shack is most proud of is the house-cut French fries.

“They are Idaho potatoes, cut in house and double-fried in a Chicago style,” he explained. “I can’t even begin to imagine how many potatoes we have cut over the past few years.”

Liechty said it is sometimes hard for him to believe that the restaurant has been in business for more than five years and he said he intends to keep growing. He said he is even considering a move to another, larger location in 2023.

“We’re needing more space,” he said. “We’d love to have a true dining room, so we’re looking at options, but we’re going to remain in Carbondale.”

Dale’s Burger Shack currently is located at 1709 W. Main Street in Carbondale’s Murdale Shopping Center. The restaurant is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.