Eats of the Week | Faye Café in Murphysboro has become a community favorite

MURPHYSBORO — One of the region’s new breakfast and lunch cafés is growing quite a following, according to owner Amy Mills. Faye, located at 1616 Walnut St., on the corner of Walnut and 16th streets, is becoming a favorite.

“It’s totally a community gathering place. I love to see people working in the window seats. It’s just a big, cool coffee shop vibe,” Mills said.

Like 17th Street Barbecue, the guest book at Faye has names of local residents mixed with those from out of town or out of state.

“People just drive by, park and come in to see what’s going on,” Mills said.

The food at Faye is what is driving that repeat business. Each selection on the breakfast and lunch menu is taking food to a new level. Everything is handmade, from the biscuits to the syrups used to flavor the coffee.

The biscuits are unique. First, they are a square shape rather than round. They are crisp on the outside with layers of soft on the inside. You can have them with Faye’s signature butters, as a breakfast sandwich or as the traditional biscuits and gravy. The cheese on the biscuit sandwich gives a nod to 17th Street Barbecue by using their pimento cheese.

Mills said the restaurant is using Southern Illinois peaches from Mileur Orchard and Rendleman Orchards in some of its dishes, such as a peach salad. The peach salad has arugula, Wenneman Meat Co. bacon, peaches, shaved red onion, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Customers can order off their entire breakfast and lunch menu any time the kitchen is open, which is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. their delicious crullers, cookies and coffee are available.

Faye serves Onyx coffee of Rogers, Arkansas. They use their handmade syrups to flavor coffee drinks like lattes. Mills said the drinks are not too sweet, and that you can truly taste the coffee.

Faye has the only coffee drive through in Murphysboro. Mills said it is really easy to get a coffee with the Toast Takeout app, which is available in the Play store.

“You order your coffee, just pay and swing through the drive through,” Mills said.

The restaurant is now serving some alcohol, such as Scratch beer, Magic Marys, mimosas and espresso martinis, along with a selection of natural and organic wines.

Faye also has a selection of gourmet food products for sale. The wine chips are already popular. Mills said they are waiting on a third order during this first month of operation.

They also have Faye merchandise, tea, specialty items for mixing drinks, salt, honey, crackers, pasta, sauces, olive oils, vinegars, and much more.

The name of the café is a nod to both the past and future of the Mills family. It is named after Mills’ grandmother and her daughter, both named Faye.

The building itself also carries some history. It was once home to the oldest car dealership in town, part of which was destroyed during the Tri-State Tornado in 1924.

The interior design is based on a 1953 Edsel Woody Wagon. It features wood table tops with white legs. The upholstery is reminiscent of the Woody Wagon with a coral and light brown tweed. The coral and light wood is used again on the bar, walls and floor.

Mills gave Space, an architect in St. Louis credit for the building. Lumly in Los Angeles did the branding and helped with the interior design.

Mills has some additional plans for Faye. She is waiting on a couch and chairs for the gourmet side of the business as well as furnishings for their patio.

They plan to have music on the patio this fall.

