Eats of the Week

Eats of the Week | Harbaugh's offers fresh food in an eclectic atmosphere

  • Updated
  • 0
Harbaugh's Café Carbondale

Harbaugh's Café is located at 901 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale.

As a 15 year-old, Laura Harbaugh would tell the owner of the delivery and carry-out pizza restaurant where she worked in Wheeling, Illinois that he should open a sit-down restaurant.

Harbaugh still remembers his reply: “Oh, no. There would be too many headaches and who would run it?”

“I would,” the teenager told him.

“You’re 15,” he responded. “You don’t know what you are talking about.”

Years later, not long after earning a degree in hotel and restaurant management at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and waiting on tables at an area pizzeria, Harbaugh opened her own sit-down restaurant: a café just off the SIU campus and one that bears her name.

That was more than two decades ago, and ever since Harbaugh’s Café has served breakfast and lunch made from fresh local ingredients.

Laura Harbaugh Harbaugh's Café

Harbaugh's Café in Carbondale is the realization of a nearly life-long dream for owner Laura Harbaugh.

“I thought we would succeed because we were doing something different. We didn’t sell the same burgers and fries that were being offered up and down the strip. We were offering a health alternative with a different concept,” owner Laura Harbaugh explained.

Breakfast at Harbaugh’s means traditional breakfast basics and creative dishes made with fresh ingredients. Harbaugh said that skillets – a base of potatoes topped with any number of ingredients and covered with melted cheese – are popular along with omelets, and frittatas – open-faced omelets. Breakfast burritos, pancakes and French toast round out breakfast offerings.

For lunch, a variety homemade soups, salads and sandwiches as well as daily lunch specials are available.

“We try to give people fresh ingredients,” Harbaugh explained. “We’re try to stay away from processed foods. We don’t like to thaw and bake and serve. That’s not our style. It’s fresh food.”

She called the restaurant’s atmosphere a “giant yard sale.”

“That’s how I got most of the tables and chairs,” she admitted, describing the furniture in the restaurant, very little of which matches. The eclectic nature of the café is part of its charm. She said some of the tables and chairs even have been donated by customers over the years.

“We have some regular customers who come in and sit at their table in the restaurant, so there are lots of family memories,” she said, adding that Harbaugh’s clientele is as diverse as the seating options.

“We will have families with three or four generations, all around one table. We have college kids, university administrators, professors and people from all walks of life, all who come in and feel comfortable,” she said.

Harbaugh’s Café is located at 901 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

