Eats of the Week | Larry's House of Cakes: Serving up sweet treats for 60 years

When brothers Neil, David and Dale Clayton prepare to celebrate their business’ 60th anniversary later this year, the choice of what to serve in celebration is a no-brainer. After all, the Claytons – the family behind Larry’s House of Cakes – knows a thing or two about sweet treats.

Originally opened by the boys’ father Larry, the business has served up sweet tasty treats for decades, first in Marion and then later also in Carbondale.

“My father started doing doughnuts in May 1963 and it just evolved from there,” explained Neil Clayton, the business’ executive baker. “In the early 1970s, he started offering more birthday cakes than doughnuts and that’s been primary focus ever since.”

Today, Larry’s offers more than just cakes. There’s also brownies, cookies, cupcakes and even chocolate covered bacon. Doughnuts, too, although the pastries come through a partnership with Dixie Cream Donuts in West Frankfort.

The brothers purchased the bakery from their father in 2007 and in October 2009 opened a second location in Carbondale.

“I think the key to our longevity has just been offering a good, consistent product,” Clayton said, adding the business does not have a mission statement as such, but he feels like perhaps a mantra instead. “Baked fresh daily,” is what I always come back to. Our ovens are on every day and our goal is to offer good, fresh-baked products for our customers.”

With 60 years of business, the bakery has served generations and often, Clayton says those who move away from the area still fulfill their cravings.

“We definitely have friends and families that have moved away but still order. In fact, I shipped an order Tuesday, plus we often have customers who will have us send pink cookies to their family members around the states,” Clayton said.

Oh, the pink cookies. They are a Southern Illinois tradition and a Larry’s staple. In fact, it was Larry himself who started icing sugar cookies in the 1970s.

“I don’t know if they were pink from the start, but they likely were,” Clayton said.

In addition to the pink cookies – which Larry’s sells dozens and dozens of each week – Clayton said the bakery is also best known for its Italian cream cake icing.

Larry’s House of Cakes is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday at 905 S. Court St. in Marion and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at 1807 W. Main St. in Carbondale.