Eats of the Week | Let’s Beef Frank in Marion is the a premier spot for Chicago style hot dogs

It should come as no shock that a recent list of the top 10 hot dog establishments in Illinois would be dominated by restaurants in the northern third of the state. After all, there is a type of hot dog named after Chicago.

What may be a surprise, however, is that the No. 2 hot dog spot in Illinois is a food truck in Marion.

The list, shared last month by a Chicago television station and based on the analysis of online reviews by Google Trends, ranked the Let’s Beef Frank Chicago Style Hot Dogs and More food truck as the second-best hot dog joint in all of Illinois. It is one of just two south of Interstate 80 on the list of 19 restaurants.

“I didn’t know anything about it until the list came out,” Let’s Beef Frank owner James Williams said. “I didn’t know they were even doing it and it think they took it straight from Google reviews, but I’m completely stoked about it.”

Williams said he was just as excited about the ranking as his customers apparently are about the hotdogs, Philly cheesesteaks and other offerings from the food truck.

“Our online rating and reviews are completely organic. I don’t solicit reviews. It’s just people that have eaten here and just love our food,” he said.

Even though it is technically a food truck, the Let’s Beef Frank unit has found a somewhat permanent home in the parking lot of the Marion Rural King. Williams has added tables and a carport to the location where he serves what he calls “famous” Vienna-brand beef hot dogs.

He explained that all of the hotdogs on the menu, ranging from the Chicago style (with mustard, onions, Chicago neon green relish, tomato slices, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt) to a taco dog, bacon jam dog and more, are the same Vienna beef wiener. The stand’s menu also includes Italian sausage, Polish sausage, Italian beef, Philly Cheesesteak, fries and Mexican street corn.

Of course, Williams said customers can order hot dogs with any topping they desire including ketchup – a Chicago-style no-no.

“As far as the hot dogs go, the Chicago has got to be the favorite. It’s the most popular item on the menu,” he said.

As the Google ratings can attest, customers at the Let’s Beef Frank food truck always leave satisfied.

“I’ve got some of the best customers,” he explained. “I think in six years, we’ve only had two bad customers that I can remember. The rest just keep coming back.”

Williams said the Chicago style hot dogs are authentic and added even though there may be other similar hot dogs available in the area, his are “very legit.”

“I’ve heard from customers that they’ve tried other supposed Chicago style hot dogs and they’re not just up to par with what people expect, especially those that have been raised on them. Ours have everything that they are supposed to have and they are on-point,” he said.

Chicago Hot Dogs and More is open from 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday in front of Rural King off of W. Deyoung Street in Marion. Williams said he accepts telephone orders at (618) 922-3482.