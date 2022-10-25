Eats of the Week | Murphysboro's One Hot Cookie serves up more than baked goods

Don’t be fooled by the name. Murphysboro’s One Hot Cookie is about much more than cookies.
Officially, it’s One Hot Cookie Bakery and Catering Co., but even that doesn’t describe everything owner Sarah Lavender Brashear and her crew prepare.
“We are a bakery, catering and gift company,” she explained, "but we also do family meals that you can take home and offer lunches, too.”
The Monday through Friday lunch menu features gourmet salads, sandwiches and soups. Daily specials include wraps, tacos and more.
During the third week of each month, diners find chicken and dumplings on the menu.
“As it gets cooler, we’ll typically offer three to four different soups a day on our menu,” Lavender Brashear explained. “We hand slice all of our own meats which we get locally and do our own breads and buns.”
And cookies, brownies, cakes, pies and more. The “Baptist Cookbook Recipe Peanut Rolls,” is the company’s most popular item.
“Our baby cakes are very popular as well,” she said, explaining that a baby cake is a four-inch, two-layer cake. She said it is the perfect size for two people – or one teenager.
One Hot Cookie caters events of any size, and even though traditional breakfast items are not on the menu, the business often caters breakfast events. She said catering is one of the biggest parts of the business. The gift shop inside the Murphysboro location offers a wide range of home décor, regional favorites and unique presents.
Grab-and-go meals also are an option, as One Hot Cookie offers both individual and family-size meals, ready to be warmed up. Lavender Brashear said the business has a drive-up window, perfect for busy families to grab dinner on the way home.
“One of the things we have is lasagna that is premade and prebaked so all you have to do is to put it in the oven for about 45 minutes and it is done,” she said. “We also do chicken pot pies, quiches, different casseroles and things like that because we know that people are busy and, especially with the cooler weather now, it’s nice to have a hardy meal.”
She said the offerings at One Hot Cookie change regularly, but are always listed on the business’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/1hotcookie.
“You never know what we’re going to be fixin’ around here, so people just need to follow us.”
One Hot Cookie Bakery and Catering Co. is open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 1290 Business Highway 13 in Murphysboro.
(618) 351-5036