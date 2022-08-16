Eats of the Week | Quatro's is a Carbondale mainstay

Williamson County native Kerry Mason doesn’t get home to Southern Illinois very often. Since moving to Bloomington, Indiana in 2007 and then to Corydon, Iowa several years later, her trips home are few. When she does make it back, however, one pizzeria is always on her itinerary: Quatro’s in Carbondale.

“I can’t find anything that replicates the Quatro’s crust and what I’d call the soft-saltiness mixture,” she said, adding that the pizza helped her get through lots of studying as a college student.”

Mason is not alone in her treks back for pizza. Quatro’s owner Steve Payne says the Carbondale restaurant is popular with travelers.

“We are busier now during the summer months than we are when school is in session because of all of the visitors,” Payne said of his restaurant located at 218 W. Freeman Street, just north of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus. “We’ve seen growth in in visitors and alumni year after year.”

Originally started as a hobby business by a trio of local professionals, Payne bought the business just a few months after opening in 1976. He was 22 years old.

Payne says the restaurant would not have made it through that first year without a select group of travelers, especially at a time when Quatro’s relied on college students.

“I bought the restaurant in May, just as school getting out and about two weeks later there was just no business. I thought it was catastrophic,” he said. But he had forgotten one thing he had done which would make an impact.

“The first week after I had taken over, a young man came in who was selling ads in a magazine for something called ‘Bikecentennial.’ He said he was not having very good luck and he said he’d make me a great deal. I said yes, then I forgot about it until I got a copy of the magazine.”

Turns out, Bikecentennial announced a coast-to-coast bicycle route established in honor of the nation’s 200th anniversary. The route came through Carbondale and riders from all across the country were making the trip.

“All of a sudden one day, I get ten or 12 bikers roll in and they said there were more coming behind them,” he said.

The parade of bicycles continued all summer along.

“That kept us alive,” Payne recalled.

Once the SIU students came back, Payne was in business with deep pan pizza, using practically the same recipe as today.

“We call it a pan pizza because it is cooked in a deep pan. It is not Chicago-style,” he explained. “We’ve stayed consistent, using the same cheese and sauce vendors from day one. Our claim to fame, if we have one, is that we’ve always used fresh cheeses and sauce. It’s not remanufactured or never cooked before; everything is fresh.”

Payne said the top seller at Quatro’s is the “Challenge” a deep pizza featuring sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers, all covered with extra cheese. Specialty pizzas ranging from taco to chicken alfredo and a Philly cheesesteak pizza are also popular.

While not quite as famous as the deep pan, Quatro’s also offers thin crust pizza, a variety of pastas, sandwiches and subs. Soft drinks in the restaurant are served in iconic yellow Quatro’s cups. Payne said the restaurant distributes about 50,000 of the cups every year, for a total of about 2 million. Many are in cupboards not only in Southern Illinois, but worldwide – including at least six in Mason’s Iowa kitchen.

Payne said the yellow cups and the longtime restaurant phone number advertising jingle (“Call 549-5326…Quatro’s Deep Pan Pizza”), along with the consistent and fresh taste of the restaurant’s food have been keys to the business’ long-term success.

“We want to always be something that people remember,” he said.

For Mason, the restaurant is just that.

“Quatro’s is just part of Carbondale. It’s that simple,” she said.