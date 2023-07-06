When Dawn McClerren first tried fruit on a stick, topped with a sweet sauce at a festival in Arkansas, she knew she had found something, not only worthy of eating but also to bring to Southern Illinois.

She was so taken with the strawberries and bananas drizzled with two chocolates that she reached out to the owner of the business.

“There’s nothing like this in Southern Illinois,” she remembered saying to the establishment’s owner, asking, “Is this a franchise? Can we partner?”

After a year of getting practically no response, McClerren decided to do it on her own and for the thousands of people who stop by her Sweet Shishkabob trailer at events across the region, it was a great decision.

The business – housed in a 1950s-era camper – now offers a variety of fruit-based kabobs with drizzled toppings as well as a strawberry cheesecake kabob.

Not only does McClerren serve up tasty treats, she spends a lot of time educating her customers.

“People come up to me all of the time telling me that I spelled shishkabob wrong and that it should be meat on a stick, but I let them know I have researched it and while the original Turkish does mean meat and vegetables, it has become a little more flexible since the concept came to America. I’ve just applied it to fruit,” she explained.

Offered kabobs include any combination of apple, banana, pineapple or strawberries, topped with a drizzle of caramel, cinnamon honey, milk chocolate, white chocolate or a combination of the toppings. McClerren even has an answer for those customers who don’t know exactly what they want.

“I came up with the loaded kabob which is all of the fruit and all of the toppings because when they say ‘surprise me,’ they get it all,” she said.

The Sweet Shishkabob trailer and matching Jeep can be found at festivals and events throughout the region, although, McClerren said she prefers to stay within an hour of her Murphysboro home. She participates in Carbondale’s Sunset Concerts, block parties and other community events in Murphysboro, Magpie Market events in Williamson County and even some private engagements including weddings. She said the trailer is parked at two or three events every weekend through the summer months.

“It’s fun and it’s different,” she added. “I want stuff that other people don’t offer, so we stay unique.”

Plus, McClerren said she is having fun visiting events and serving up sweet treats. She added that she expects to remain in the kabob business for a long time.

“Honestly, my true end-goal is to move to a beach somewhere and sell fruit kabobs; sell a few every day, make some grocery money and enjoy the sand and the sun,” she said.

More information about the food trailer is available by searching for “Sweet Shishkabob” on Facebook.