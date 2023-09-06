Imagine going through more than 200 lbs. of potatoes in a single week. That’s the norm for Dustin and Brynn Wheetley in their mobile food business, Tater Headz Fry Co.

Acting on a long-time desire to bring a French fry food trailer concept to Southern Illinois, the Carbondale pair launched their business earlier this year, using years of shared experience in food service, a 24-foot concessions trailer and lots of social media postings to build a loyal following.

The food helps, too. The business offers a variety of loaded French fries with toppings ranging from cheese sauce to bacon, chives, sour cream or chipotle aioli, shaved steak, onions and Tater Headz Fry Co.’s own barbecue sauce. There’s even some dessert offerings featuring maple bourbon sauce, toasted marshmallow fluff and more.

One additional – and popular – feature of the company’s offerings is that everything on the menu is gluten free.

Dustin Wheetley explained, “Brynn is completely intolerant of anything with gluten; she has had terrible allergies for years so it was really important to us to keep our menu gluten free. The reaction to it has been unbelievable. It’s hard to say we cater to those concerned about allergens, because we live it.”

For that reason, you won’t be able to find any bread products or pasta at Tater Headz. Additionally, all of the potatoes are fried in peanut oil.

“We searched out different oils and it is the one that held up the best, had the best flavor profile and developed all of the characteristics we were looking for in terms of consistency and flavor for our food,” he said.

Wheetley said Tater Headz usually can be found most weekends at special events, wineries or other destinations. The pair usually doesn’t just set up shop street side for now. Still, he said fry fans seek them out, keeping a watchful eye on social media posts.

“We wanted to serve food that was fun and wasn’t especially found around here,” he said. “We really want to be creative and step way out of bounds to do something nobody else does. We wanted to bring something unique to the area. Most weekends we are out doing something.”

Brynn’s desire to be gluten-free was not the only inspiration she brought to the business. The name comes from a longtime nickname, given to her off-handedly several years ago.

“For almost 10 years we’ve called her Tater Head as an inside joke and we thought what better way to bring out a fry truck than with that name. It’s going over well and we have a lot of fun with it,” he said.

For more information, schedules and locations, see the business’ page by searching for “Tater Headz Fry Co.” on Facebook.