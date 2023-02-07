If your restaurant has a motto of “The food is worth the drive,” the offerings better live up to the hype. If the line of people found waiting for a table on weekends is any indication, there are a lot of customers making the drive to The Red Onion in Equality.

“We’re often told by our customers that it is worth the drive,” said Lee Nugent, who has owned and operated the Gallatin County restaurant for almost a decade. “They tell us it is the food, the friendliness and the atmosphere.”

For a restaurant that seats about 150 in a town of fewer than 600 residents to have a 30 minute or longer wait for a table, something must be special.

“We’ve kind of become a destination. It’s not like we are in a metropolitan area, so we’re not an impulse stop,” Nugent said. “I mean you have to decide to get here.”

And people do. The restaurant is a frequent stop for tour buses, motorcycle and car clubs and other groups passing through the area. Nugent said people visit from a four-state area. They come for a wide variety of food and desserts – the kind of menu items Nugent himself used to seek out.

“I traveled for 30-plus years doing construction and food was always my thing,” he recalled. “I’m not a big chain restaurant guy. I like the off-the-beaten-path independent places, so I’d go there and I brought back ideas.”

Nugent said he liked eating at The Red Onion himself, and eventually purchased the restaurant, implementing his ideas and discoveries, always with a focus on quality.

Today, the restaurant is known for its steaks, two-inch pork chops, barbecued ribs, made-from-scratch burgers and specialty items.

“One example is a New Orleans style fish chip – it’s not fish and chips, it’s a fish chip. We take fresh fish, slice it thin and then fry them up crispy and put it on a pile of fries and serve it with hush puppies,” he said. “Another thing is called Calabash chicken tenders. I got that idea from the East Coast and brought it back.”

In essence, the restaurant features what might be called traditional, Midwestern fare, with favorites from outside the region, too. One other favorite is the fried chicken, but don’t expect it to be on the menu every day.

“We put our menus away on Sunday and we print a new one every Sunday for a home-style meal on Sunday with our fried chicken. It’s something we take special care of. It’s a 24-hour process to get that chicken ready to fry for Sunday. We’ll do a small percentage of our regular menu as far as steaks and salmon and chops, but mostly on Sunday it’s all about the chicken and house-made casseroles that are popular side choices,” he explained.

And don’t forget dessert, he said.

“We have a meringue pie – it is a mini pie called a cutie pie – and we literally sell thousands of them every year,” he said.

The Red Onion is located at 166 W. Lane St. in Equality. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.