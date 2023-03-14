For Lori Hall-Murphy, Village Pizza and Grill in Galatia is more than the restaurant she owns and operates. In fact, for the native of the Saline County community, the business is a homecoming of sorts and it is all she has ever known.

“I was raised around restaurants. My mom worked and managed restaurants and was a school cook,” Hall-Murphy said. “I was a waitress for many years. I quit and went into accounting for a while, but I’m glad to be back.”

She was working at a Harrisburg restaurant when the former Bondo's Pizza in Galatia became available. Hall-Murphy answered the call to take on the restaurant and, along with several servers and a chef from the restaurant, she set out to continue what the Bondos had begun – with her own unique spin on things.

She said previously the restaurant focused on pizza and sandwiches, but today, it is a blend of local café and pizza parlor. There are even some special offerings at Village Pizza and Grill.

“Every day there is a different daily special,” Hall-Murphy explained. “Fridays we have catfish and rib eye steaks and once a month we have our Seafood night.”

Seafood night – the next of which is Saturday, March 18 – is extremely popular, she said.

“We have crab cakes, lobster, shrimp, frog legs and even gator,” she said. “We are usually packed on our seafood night. We do a limited menu on those nights, but still offer salads, burgers and pizza, too.

Of course, the restaurant still offers pizza. After all, it’s in the business’ name, Hall-Murphy said.

“We have a special sauce,” she explained. “Everybody in the pizza business has their own sauce; that’s what we do. I don’t offer a deep pan or anything like that, our pizza is between a regular and a Chicago style. It has to be tried.”

It seems locals are fans of the restaurant. Hall-Murphy said the wait for a table on Saturdays often exceeds 30 minutes.

“My chef and team make this all work. If it weren’t for them, I couldn’t do this,” she said, adding that the steaks served at Village Pizza and Grill are raised locally and many of the offering are completely homemade, including meatloaf, chicken and dumplings and chicken fried steak, all of which are offered on occasion.

Hall-Murphy makes no bones about being a hometown fan and she shows it by supporting a variety of charities and causes. She recently shared about her entrepreneurial journey as she hosted students from the Saline County CEO program, a collection of high schoolers with an interest in going into business for themselves. She also sponsors local teams and even loans her kitchen to the area Lion’s Club for a pancake breakfast to raise funds.

“I just try to help everyone out,” she said.

She also has decorated the restaurant with photos of the area.

“We want to try to make sure we represent Galatia,” she said.

Village Pizza and Grill is located at 201 E. Main in Galatia. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sundays.