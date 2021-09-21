Anna-Jonesboro board considers using COVID money on salaries

ANNA — After the Illinois State Board of Education rejected its plan to spend $867,300 on artificial turf and track repairs, the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School board is now considering using the money to pay for a year of salaries for some employees.

The school received $1.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds as part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III grant. The Southern reported on the spending plans as part of an analysis of how school systems are using pandemic aid.

Some parents and community members have raised concerns about how the money is being used.

According to guidance by the Illinois State Board of Education, allowable grant uses include providing mental health services and support, addressing the needs of low-income students and students with disabilities, ​​helping provide access to technology and addressing challenges associated with the coronavirus.

Superintendent Rob Wright during a board meeting Monday suggested using about $700,000 of the grant to pay for salaries of most of the school’s non-certified employees for one year to help balance the school’s budget, improve water bottle fillers and pay for an educational program for the next two years.

Board member Dedria Blakely said using the funds on salaries may not meet the “maintenance of effort” requirements of the grant and if it is approved, the school could be forced to pay the funds back in an audit. This is a requirement of the grant that asks schools to factor in the cost per student being spent from the funds.

“Even if they approved it, you'd get caught in an audit,” Blakely said.

Wright said to keep in mind that the funds don’t have to be spent until 2024.

Others in the community argue that the money should be used to improve mental health resources within the school.

A report by the teachers during the board’s Monday meeting said that the caseload of students needing mental health care help continues to expand.

“Of major concern are anxiety and depression and the presentation of these issues has been worse than in years past,” The report said.

Ginger Meyer, a licensed clinical social worker and certified clinical trauma professional, is a parent of children who will soon be going to the high school. She said in a previous interview about the grant with The Southern that the grant should be used to provide additional mental health support to the school.

“I think additional mental health resources are always needed despite a pandemic. But with a pandemic, we've seen additional increases in kids who've presented with anxiety and depression and suicidal ideation,” Meyer said. “So it's important to have those supports in place.”

The issue of school discipline was brought up during the meeting and while there were two in-school suspensions at this time two years ago, now there are 13. Out of school suspension two years ago was five and this year there are seven.

Blakely suggested using the ESSER III funds to help with this, prompting some discussion about possibly hiring a suspension counselor.

A decision regarding how the grant will be spent and information regarding whether or not it is approved by the ISBE will be forthcoming.

Overall, schools in Southern Illinois received just over $139 million in ESSER III federal funding. Marion CUSD 2 received about $10.48 million; Herrin CUSD 4 $6.1 million; Carterville CUSD 5 $3.79 million; Johnston City CUSD 1 $2.74 million; Murphysboro CUSD 186 $7.66 million; Carbondale ESD 95 $7.84 million; and Carbondale CHSD 165 $4.92 million.

