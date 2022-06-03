Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Addison Denny, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Kendra and Tim Denny of Anna
College plans: McKendree University in Lebanon, major undecided
Andrew Detering
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Brett and Amber Detering of Anna
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, computer science
Bryce Henry, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Denise and Rodney Henry of Anna
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, major undecided
Gavin Osman
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Shane and Jennifer Osman of Anna
College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, business management
Marlee Smith
Hometown: Jonesboro
Parents: Tom and Angie Smith of Jonesboro
College plans: John A Logan College, nursing; transfer to Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee.
Charles Vaca Diez
Hometown: Jonesboro
Parents: JC and Carla Vaca Díez of Jonesboro
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, mass communication