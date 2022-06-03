 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Addison Denny, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Kendra and Tim Denny of Anna

College plans: McKendree University in Lebanon, major undecided

Andrew Detering

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Brett and Amber Detering of Anna

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, computer science

Bryce Henry, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Denise and Rodney Henry of Anna

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, major undecided

Gavin Osman

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Shane and Jennifer Osman of Anna

College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, business management

Marlee Smith

Hometown: Jonesboro

Parents: Tom and Angie Smith of Jonesboro

College plans: John A Logan College, nursing; transfer to Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee.

Charles Vaca Diez

Hometown: Jonesboro

Parents: JC and Carla Vaca Díez of Jonesboro

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, mass communication

