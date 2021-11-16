Anna-Jonesboro High School board tables vote on football turf project, citing costs

ANNA — The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Board again brought up the idea of purchasing turf for the school during its Monday night meeting.

However, some board members have withdrawn support now that the project cannot be funded by the federal ESSER III grant.

The Illinois State Board of Education rejected the school’s initial proposal to spend $867,300 of its $1.9 million awarded to them in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to install artificial turf on the football field and to resurface the track.

Now the school’s revised ESSER III plan accounts for the salaries of some of the school’s employees.

The board discussed bids from two companies for the turf at their regularly scheduled Nov. 15 meeting, but ultimately decided the project to be too expensive and tabled the discussion without a vote.

