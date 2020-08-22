As COVID-19 spreads, communities band together to slow it down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shawnna Rhine, of the Southern Seven Health Department, said they are starting to see community spread of COVID-19 in the counties they cover.

“We are seeing widespread cases of COVID-19," Rhine said. "It is getting into every facet of our communities."

One of the seven counties served by the department, Union, is at the Illinois Department of Public Health’s warning level for COVID-19 spread. The other counties Southern Seven serves are Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski; none of those counties are currently at IDPH's warning level. IDPH updates the list weekly on Fridays.

Other Southern Illinois counties on the warning list currently are Franklin, Jefferson, Randolph, White and Williamson.

Although Southern Seven does not release information on school-based cases, Rhine said they are beginning to see cases of the virus in other businesses and organizations. It certainly is possible that cases will pop up in area schools.

One school in Johnson County has announced that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. Vienna Grade School Superintendent Greg Frehner said that a staff member and one classroom of students will be quarantined at home through Aug. 28. Students will participate in remote learning until they can return to their classroom.