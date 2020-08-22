As COVID-19 spreads, communities band together to slow it down

Shawnna Rhine, of the Southern Seven Health Department, said they are starting to see community spread of COVID-19 in the counties they cover.
“We are seeing widespread cases of COVID-19," Rhine said. "It is getting into every facet of our communities."
One of the seven counties served by the department, Union, is at the Illinois Department of Public Health’s warning level for COVID-19 spread. The other counties Southern Seven serves are Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski; none of those counties are currently at IDPH's warning level. IDPH updates the list weekly on Fridays.
Other Southern Illinois counties on the warning list currently are Franklin, Jefferson, Randolph, White and Williamson.
Although Southern Seven does not release information on school-based cases, Rhine said they are beginning to see cases of the virus in other businesses and organizations. It certainly is possible that cases will pop up in area schools.
One school in Johnson County has announced that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. Vienna Grade School Superintendent Greg Frehner said that a staff member and one classroom of students will be quarantined at home through Aug. 28. Students will participate in remote learning until they can return to their classroom.
“We are doing everything we possibly can. The kids and staff have been great with wearing their masks. We are spending time cleaning and washing hands,” he said. “I can’t say enough good about our staff, students and parents.”
Frehner, who has a son in first grade at the school, stressed the safety of students and staff is the district’s top priority.
Frehner added that they school district has great support from its community partners, like Southern Seven, Vienna High School and the other elementary schools that feed into Vienna High School.
Rhine said the health department and the school are doing everything they possibly can to limit the spread of COVID-19. The schools and health department met to discuss the guidance sent from Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control for reopening schools. Southern Seven remains available whenever a school district needs them, she said. Besides help when a student or staff member tests positive, the department is available to answer questions.
“Kids are adapting (to masks and new rules) very, very well and helping each other remember to wear their masks. We’ve got to get everyone on board,” Rhine said.
Rhine added that there is a lot of misinformation floating around. She wants people to talk to the health department when they have questions.
“We want them to know their child’s safety is our top priority,” Rhine said.
“We will work toward educating our students as safely as possible,” Frehner said.
Rhine said it is important to remember that many people with COVID-19 have no symptoms or very mild symptoms. They can shed the virus without even knowing they have it.
“We have so much COVID-19 in this part of the state that we have to assume we are surrounded by it all the time,” Rhine said.
She is asking all families to follow the guidelines of Illinois Department of Public Health: Wash your hands for 20 seconds frequently; wear a mask when around others in public; practice social distancing of at least 6 feet; clean frequently touched surfaces; keep anyone at home who is experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness.
For more information about the school guidelines, visit dph.illinois.gov.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
