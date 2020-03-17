As schools close during coronavirus outbreak, Carbondale schools fill food gap

Chassity Felton, a teacher at Parrish Elementary, who walked in to get breakfast along with three children, said she believes continuing the breakfast and lunch program is important for their students.

“We have a lot of students who just don’t have the ability to get lunch at home, so it’s important that students get a hot meal,” Felton said. “Being a teacher, I know there are parents needing childcare so another teacher and I have decided to look after some children at a local church and provide lessons and fun activities for the kids.”

Felton’s program, which is based out of Faith Temple Church of God in Carbondale, is one of many pop-up programs throughout the area offering day care for a nominal fee.

In addition to serving breakfast and lunch from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, CES 95 and CCHS 165 will have 20 buses delivering roughly 400 breakfasts and lunches throughout the city limits of Carbondale from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays, according to Daniel Booth, CES 95 superintendent.

Starting next week, students will also be able to receive educational packets to keep their students engaged while school is out, Booth said.