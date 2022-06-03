 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benton Consolidated High School

Benton Consolidated High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Reid Baumgarte

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Clint and Michelle Baumgarte of Benton

College plans: College, undecided; physical therapy

Olivia Drew, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Melissa Morgan, Bryan and Christen Drew of Benton

College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, business/marketing

Stephen Lake

Hometown: Benton

Parent: Charles Lake of Benton

College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, education

Owen Sanders, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Caleb and Jodi Sanders of Benton

College plans: United States Air Force Academy, aerospace engineering

Peyton Tieffel, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Jason and Amber Tieffel of Benton

College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, secondary education in science

Kortney Wilcox, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Benton

Parents: Shawn and Tammy Wilcox of Benton

College plans: College, undecided; psychology

