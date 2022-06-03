Benton Consolidated High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Reid Baumgarte
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Clint and Michelle Baumgarte of Benton
College plans: College, undecided; physical therapy
Olivia Drew, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Melissa Morgan, Bryan and Christen Drew of Benton
People are also reading…
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, business/marketing
Stephen Lake
Hometown: Benton
Parent: Charles Lake of Benton
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, education
Owen Sanders, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Caleb and Jodi Sanders of Benton
College plans: United States Air Force Academy, aerospace engineering
Peyton Tieffel, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Jason and Amber Tieffel of Benton
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, secondary education in science
Kortney Wilcox, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Shawn and Tammy Wilcox of Benton
College plans: College, undecided; psychology