Buddy Program at Cairo Junior/Senior High School helping build relationships, student success

CAIRO — Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday morning, about a dozen students filed into the Cairo Junior/Senior High School cafeteria for a conversation about self-esteem with Principal Lisa Thomas.
“Since we just had Valentine’s Day, I thought it would be good for us to talk about self-esteem and love,” she told the students. “Because the greatest love of all is what?”
“Self-love,” several students answered in unison, as this was a topic they’d discussed on several occasions with Thomas.
The students were gathered for their bi-monthly Buddy Program meeting. It matches staff with students for small group lessons and one-on-one mentorship. Now in its second year, Thomas said the Buddy Program has become an important tool for the school to help improve attendance, academic performance and relationships among students, and between students and staff.
The mentors have a lot of latitude in terms of what they spend their 30-minute lessons discussing within the realm of social and emotional development and goal-setting. The importance of developing self-esteem, or self-love as she calls it, has been an ongoing conversation between Thomas and her “buddies.”
Thomas said that students who are confident in their abilities, able to remain in control of themselves in distressing situations, and have defined goals for their lives tend to perform better in the classroom.
Overall, the Buddy Program is meant to foster the development of long-term relationships between students and adults at the school. The mentors celebrate students’ individual successes, help them plan for the future, and work with them closely to overcome challenges when they arise.
“The hope is to give each student an adult that they could connect with, because we know that when students have positive influences, it does make a difference,” Thomas said.
After Superintendent Andrea Evers pitched the idea for the program last year, the groups started out meeting once per month. But it was so well-received that they decided to increase the frequency of the meetings, Thomas said. Mentors can also meet with their buddies outside of the scheduled time, and many do, especially if there’s a particular concern facing one of their students. Almost all employees — teachers, aides, administrators, office and janitorial staff — have student mentees assigned to them.
Gigi Hines, who is in the eighth grade, said that one of the things she likes about the Buddy Program is that students support each other in their small groups. “Everybody gets to know so much more about each other, and it helps to build up confidence,” she said. “Because people who don’t like speaking out loud, but they find a way to, they realize you don’t have to be shy because nobody is going to judge you.”
Hines also said she likes knowing that there’s at least one adult at the school she can confide in if something comes up in her life. That’s especially important to her as she prepares to make the transition next year from junior high to high school. “With the Buddy Program, it helps me know I can actually trust Ms. Lisa with stuff,” Hines said of Thomas, her mentor. “I know that if anything happens, I can always go to her to know that, ‘OK, she’ll get this handled.’”
Zachara Nelson, the Cairo Junior/Senior High School counselor, said the program is important because it helps more teachers and staff members get to know the students better. In her role, she regularly meets with students one-on-one, and finds that it’s easier for students to open up that way. Nelson said she likes that students feel like they can come to her for open and honest conversation.
“They will tell me anything. Sometimes they tell me too much stuff,” she said with a laugh. But she prefers it to them not having that person to confide in. Nelson said she listens, and offers advice where she can. For long-term success, she said, social and emotional development are as important as other core subjects. Several Southern Illinois schools have started staff-student mentorship programs like this one, and Nelson said she is glad to see the emphasis on helping students more holistically.
“That is very helpful because a lot of them don’t get those talks at home,” she said. “If they don’t get it here, where else are they going to get it? We want it to be positive. I really do like the program.”
