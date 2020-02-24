Buddy Program at Cairo Junior/Senior High School helping build relationships, student success

Hines also said she likes knowing that there’s at least one adult at the school she can confide in if something comes up in her life. That’s especially important to her as she prepares to make the transition next year from junior high to high school. “With the Buddy Program, it helps me know I can actually trust Ms. Lisa with stuff,” Hines said of Thomas, her mentor. “I know that if anything happens, I can always go to her to know that, ‘OK, she’ll get this handled.’”

Zachara Nelson, the Cairo Junior/Senior High School counselor, said the program is important because it helps more teachers and staff members get to know the students better. In her role, she regularly meets with students one-on-one, and finds that it’s easier for students to open up that way. Nelson said she likes that students feel like they can come to her for open and honest conversation.

“They will tell me anything. Sometimes they tell me too much stuff,” she said with a laugh. But she prefers it to them not having that person to confide in. Nelson said she listens, and offers advice where she can. For long-term success, she said, social and emotional development are as important as other core subjects. Several Southern Illinois schools have started staff-student mentorship programs like this one, and Nelson said she is glad to see the emphasis on helping students more holistically.

“That is very helpful because a lot of them don’t get those talks at home,” she said. “If they don’t get it here, where else are they going to get it? We want it to be positive. I really do like the program.”

