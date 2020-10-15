Carbondale-area school districts gear up for return to in-person learning

Booth said the school would continue to communicate details with parents in the coming days.

Like at all schools, District 95 parents still have the option to utilize the remote-only learning mode for their children, and about half of students will remain at home, Booth said in the letter.

Lori James-Gross, Unity Point’s superintendent, said her school decided to take a staggered approach to bringing students back for in-person instruction to give teachers and staff ample time to adjust. Students needing additional assistance began attending a couple of days a week at the beginning of the month. On Monday, pre-K through second graders opting to attend partial in-person days are scheduled to attend in-person classes. The students are split into two groups, with half coming on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays. On Nov. 2, Unity Point plans to welcome back third- and fourth-graders for in-person learning. And on Nov. 30, fifth- through eighth-grade students will have the opportunity to attend in-person classes, also on a hybrid, split-class basis.