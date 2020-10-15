Carbondale-area school districts gear up for return to in-person learning

CARBONDALE — Carbondale-area school districts, which all started the school year remote-only, are slowly transitioning back to partial in-person instruction, citing recently improved COVID-19 metrics in Jackson County.
Giant City School held its first in-person classes this past Tuesday. Carbondale High students come back beginning Monday, and Carbondale Elementary schools begin the transition this coming Thursday. Unity Point opened its doors to students with special learning needs, including English-language learners and those with individualized education plans, on Oct. 1. And it begins in-person instruction for pre-K through second graders beginning Monday.
All four school districts operate independently with their own boards — and their return plans are unique. But school leaders from each district have been meeting regularly to loosely coordinate a return to in-person learning, mindful that parents often have students who attend the high school and one of the feeder grade schools.
Carbondale High Superintendent Steve Murphy said parents still have the option to have their children continue with remote-only learning, and about 42% of students are planning to exercise that option. Murphy said parents also have the option of changing their minds one way or the other for any reason.
About half of the returning high school students will attend on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be remote-learning days for everyone. On the days students aren’t in class, they are expected to tune in for virtual lessons as they do now. On their in-person days, students will attend from 8:20 a.m. to 12:35 p.m., and the school will send them home with lunches.
Though still on a limited schedule, Murphy said he’s heard from students, and their parents, eager for the return of in-person instruction.
Belinda Hill, superintendent of Giant City School, said her school community has also been thrilled about the opportunity to come back.
“They are so excited,” she said of the students, “and so are the teachers, honestly.” That’s not to say all concerns of COVID-19 have vanished. It’s still “very, very stressful,” she said, in terms of making sure teachers, staff and students remain safe and healthy amid so much uncertainty.
“But I think the overriding theme was how excited we all were to see each other, even though we couldn’t hug each other,” she said of the first day back earlier this week. Like at the high school, Giant City students are split into two groups. One group of students comes in for instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other group on Thursdays and Fridays, with everyone remote learning on Wednesdays.
While the state’s and broader region's COVID-19 testing positivity rate has been on the rise, reaching concerning levels in some counties, Jackson County has experienced improved metrics in recent weeks, especially when compared to the late July/August time frame. The Illinois Department of Public Health provides county and school metrics to help districts make informed decisions about in-person learning, and Murphy said he’s kept a close eye on the numbers. In recent weeks, Murphy said, those metrics are “as good as they’ve ever been.”
“The county health department says the numbers appear to be looking good for next week as well,” he said. IDPH shows most school metrics for Jackson County at a minimal risk level.
The high school had planned to start the school year in August with a hybrid plan like the one it’s starting Monday, Murphy said. But the school board opted not to as the testing positivity rate and case count climbed in Jackson County in late July. Carbondale-area schools were also concerned about how the return of Southern Illinois University students to campus might affect those trends. To date, SIU has not reported any major outbreaks. On Wednesday, SIU reported that 443 employees and students living in Jackson County were tested the week prior, and only four students had an active case of COVID-19.
Hill said the Jackson County Health Department has been an important resource for helping Carbondale-area schools examine the data and make informed decisions about returning. The department’s staff have “just been phenomenal,” she said. “They’ve just been so responsive to us.” Hill said her district will continue to monitor the metrics, and make adjustments as needed, relying on guidance from the health department.
Carbondale Elementary School District 95 Superintendent Daniel Booth wasn’t available for an interview this week, but said in a letter to parents on Oct. 9 that his school would begin the return to in-person learning on Thursday. The plan outlined in the letter calls for students to attend school half days in the mornings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with everyone remote learning on Wednesdays. Additionally, he said K-5 classrooms with a large number of students opting for in-person learning may be split up, with students attending on alternate days.
Booth said the school would continue to communicate details with parents in the coming days.
Like at all schools, District 95 parents still have the option to utilize the remote-only learning mode for their children, and about half of students will remain at home, Booth said in the letter.
Lori James-Gross, Unity Point’s superintendent, said her school decided to take a staggered approach to bringing students back for in-person instruction to give teachers and staff ample time to adjust. Students needing additional assistance began attending a couple of days a week at the beginning of the month. On Monday, pre-K through second graders opting to attend partial in-person days are scheduled to attend in-person classes. The students are split into two groups, with half coming on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays. On Nov. 2, Unity Point plans to welcome back third- and fourth-graders for in-person learning. And on Nov. 30, fifth- through eighth-grade students will have the opportunity to attend in-person classes, also on a hybrid, split-class basis.
“We wanted to make sure our staff could build some confidence with their concerns about students returning to the classroom and that’s why we’ve chosen to transition small groups of students in throughout the next few weeks,” she said. James-Gross said the health and safety of students and staff remains a top priority. She also noted the challenges of obtaining substitutes if teachers have to be out sick. It’s really not an option at this time, she said. The decision to start with the younger grades, she said, is because some of these children have never stepped foot inside a school building, and they are more apt to need in-person assistance with reading and other beginning learning skills.
All of the superintendents that spoke with The Southern said that through these challenging times, they’re proud of staff, students and their families for their flexibility and patience through multiple adjustments.
“Our teachers have worked really hard the first quarter to deliver high quality remote learning instruction,” Murphy said. “It’s not the same as face-to-face, but our teachers have really worked to connect with students.” Going into the school year, Murphy said he was concerned the academic rigor wouldn’t be held to the same level. “Probably one of the biggest complaints we’ve had from students is that it’s too much work,” he said. “I’d rather have that complaint than the opposite complaint.”
