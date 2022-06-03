 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carbondale Community High School

Carbondale Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Adelaide Garvey

Hometown: Makanda

Parents: Stephanie and Jim Garvey of Makanda

College plans: DePaul University in Chicago, animation

Zoe Harris

Hometown: Carbondale

Parents: Betsy Nance and Jason Harris of Carbondale

College plans: DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana; marketing

Samantha Liller

Hometown: Carbondale

Parents: Robert and Paula Liller of Carbondale

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, aviation technologies

Layal Oues, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Carbondale

Parents: Dr. Adnan Oues and Siham Touza of Carbondale

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, radiologic sciences

Anna Schurz, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Carbondale

Parents: Prof. Dr. Henri Schurz and Mrs. Katrin Schurz of Carbondale

College plans: University of Illinois Springfield, environmental studies

Brooke Williard, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Makanda

Parents: Karl and Shelly Williard of Makanda

College plans: University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, business management

