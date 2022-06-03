Carbondale Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Adelaide Garvey
Hometown: Makanda
Parents: Stephanie and Jim Garvey of Makanda
College plans: DePaul University in Chicago, animation
Zoe Harris
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Betsy Nance and Jason Harris of Carbondale
College plans: DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana; marketing
Samantha Liller
People are also reading…
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Robert and Paula Liller of Carbondale
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, aviation technologies
Layal Oues, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Dr. Adnan Oues and Siham Touza of Carbondale
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, radiologic sciences
Anna Schurz, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Prof. Dr. Henri Schurz and Mrs. Katrin Schurz of Carbondale
College plans: University of Illinois Springfield, environmental studies
Brooke Williard, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Makanda
Parents: Karl and Shelly Williard of Makanda
College plans: University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, business management