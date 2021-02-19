Carbondale high school district hires Daniel Booth as new superintendent

Carbondale Community High School District 165 Board of Education hired Daniel Booth as its new superintendent during a meeting Thursday evening. Steve Murphy, current superintendent of the district, is leaving at the end of June.
Booth is superintendent of Carbondale Elementary School District 95. He became principal of Carbondale Community High School in 2011 when Murphy was promoted to superintendent. He served as assistant principal of the high school prior to 2011.
Booth was hired on a three-year contract with the high school district and will start July 1.
— Marilyn Halstead
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Marilyn Halstead
Reporter
Marilyn Halstead is a reporter covering Williamson County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.