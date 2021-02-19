 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carbondale high school district hires Daniel Booth as new superintendent
0 comments
editor's pick
Carbondale

Carbondale high school district hires Daniel Booth as new superintendent

{{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale Community High School District 165 Board of Education hired Daniel Booth as its new superintendent during a meeting Thursday evening. Steve Murphy, current superintendent of the district, is leaving at the end of June.

Booth is superintendent of Carbondale Elementary School District 95. He became principal of Carbondale Community High School in 2011 when Murphy was promoted to superintendent. He served as assistant principal of the high school prior to 2011.

Booth was hired on a three-year contract with the high school district and will start July 1.

— Marilyn Halstead

Daniel Booth

Daniel Booth

 Provided by Iconik
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News