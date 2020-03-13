Some Southern Illinois schools closing a day ahead of Pritzker mandate

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that all schools around the state will be closed Tuesday, March 17 until March 30. Here is how some districts are responding.

Carbondale District 95, Carbondale High School Unity Point School District and Murphysboro School District have all made plans to close Monday, a day ahead of the state mandate.

Murphysboro schools said in a phone call to parents that school would not be in session Monday.

Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford said his school will be in session Monday to make arrangements for continued instruction.

A letter from District 95 to families said while school will not be in session it will have grab-and-go meals available between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Thomas Elementary School and Carbondale Middle School. It also noted that parent-teacher conferences scheduled for March 18 and 19 have been postponed.

In response to these closure announcements, The Carbondale Boys and Girls Club will be open between 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for all youth kindergarten through high school. A meal and snack will be provided. Membership is required and applications can be still be filled out. The news release from the Boys and Girls Club said K-8 memberships are $20 and high school memberships are $10.

There have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southern Illinois.

