Carbondale High School to start academic year with remote-only learning

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Community High School District 165 Board of Education has determined that the district will begin the 2020-21 school year with remote-only learning.
The decision came during a special meeting held Thursday night, Superintendent Steve Murphy told students, parents and community members in a letter on Friday.
The district's "Remote Learning" model will begin with the start of school on Monday, Aug. 17, and continue through at least Sept. 11 or "until it is deemed safe for students to return to campus," Murphy wrote.
Murphy previously told The Southern that the district was exploring a hybrid model where students would attend school on limited days and learn remotely on others, while also offering a remote-only plan.
But in his Friday letter about the decision to start remote-only, he noted the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the region in recent weeks. Since July 17, COVID-19 testing positivity rates in the region have increased for nine days, a “trigger” point in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, he noted. Further, on July 26, the Jackson County Health Department issued a public health alert, indicating that immediate action was needed to stem the tide of new COVID-19 infections in young adults. On Friday, the state declared Jackson County and several others in Illinois at a "warning level" for the spread of COVID-19.
Murphy said that families should be aware of the following information as the school year begins:
1. Students will be required to log in daily for attendance purposes. Courses will be taught using video conferencing and digital remote learning platforms. Weekly assignments will be posted and grades will be given.
2. Chromebooks will be provided for all students who do not have an electronic device, and families will receive assistance with internet connectivity options.
3. Online registration for school began July 27, and in-person registration is available on Aug. 4. It is imperative that parents register students for school prior to Aug. 10. The district cannot issue Chromebooks or assist families with connectivity until the registration process is complete.
4. Students, employees, and visitors will continue to be required to wear a face mask at all times while in school buildings. Daily health screenings and certifications will be required from everyone prior to entering campus facilities.
Additional information about the district's Return to School plan can be found on the school's website, www.cchs165.jacksn.k12.il.us.
People with questions are encouraged contact the superintendent at steve.murphy@cchs165.com 618-457-4722 ext 27, or Principal Ryan Thomas at ryan.thomas@cchs165.com or 618-457-3371 ext 225.
— Isaac Smith contributed to this story.
