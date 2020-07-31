Carbondale High School to start academic year with remote-only learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Community High School District 165 Board of Education has determined that the district will begin the 2020-21 school year with remote-only learning.

The decision came during a special meeting held Thursday night, Superintendent Steve Murphy told students, parents and community members in a letter on Friday.

The district's "Remote Learning" model will begin with the start of school on Monday, Aug. 17, and continue through at least Sept. 11 or "until it is deemed safe for students to return to campus," Murphy wrote.

Murphy previously told The Southern that the district was exploring a hybrid model where students would attend school on limited days and learn remotely on others, while also offering a remote-only plan.