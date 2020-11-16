Carbondale residents suggest consolidation of elementary, high school districts

Mays said in an interview Monday that other parts of her argument come down to academics.

“I think a move like this would just help those students in so many ways,” Mays said.

She pointed to her daughter as an example. Homeschooled until eighth grade, Mays said her daughter does well in school, but does not test well. Because of this, she was placed in an intermediate math class when she went to high school — a class that was not challenging enough, Mays said. Mays said it took time for the school to find the right fit for her daughter.

Mays said streamlining the curriculum and academic approach between the two districts by merging would help students land successfully in the right classes in high school, and would also make sure students coming from the middle school to the high school are prepared academically — something she said has routinely been an issue for District 95 students.

Brian Woodard is the president of the Carbondale High School board. He said he and others on the board only learned of the question over the weekend.