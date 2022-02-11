Carbondale school turned 'white privilege' card controversy into a teachable moment

CARBONDALE ― From Utah, to Indiana and Ohio, students have been caught distributing controversial ‘white privilege’ cards. This past week, a Carbondale student at Unity Point did the same.

However, instead of letting the incident slide under the radar, the school took action to address it with its entire Junior High student body. In interviews with The Southern, at least one parent and a grassroots activist applauded the school's response.

The student was recently caught at Unity Point distributing cards touting white privilege, prompting the administration to have a discussion on the issue.

The cards themselves are made to look like credit cards, the top of which read “white privilege trumps everything” in all capital letters. Under this, the No. 45 is repeated four times. The cardholder's name is listed as “Scott Free.” The card also reads member “since birth” and “good thru death.”

The No. 45 has been adopted by former President Donald Trump, who was the 45th President of the United States.

The back of the card says: “This card grants its bearer happiness and success because its (sic) the color of your skin and not the choices you make that determine your ability to be successful.”

These same cards were found on Ian Benjamin Rogers, 43, of Napa, California, in January 2021 when he was arrested for possessing illegal weapons and five pipe bombs. Police accused Rogers of threatening to bomb Democrats.

The cards have also been distributed at schools across the country, including in Utah, Ohio and Indiana.

On Feb. 8, Terri Adams, a mother whose son attends the school posted a picture of the cards on Facebook, asking parents for their thoughts. She said her son had been given the card the day before.

Her post was shared 41 times, and garnered 68 comments and 100 reactions. It was sent out to the community via email by the Carbondale branch of the NAACP.

Initially, Adams said she believed the issue wasn’t addressed enough, but after a follow-up meeting with the school, she believes it has been and offered additional suggestions to the administration.

In the follow-up meeting, Adams said she learned more about the child who passed out the cards and their home life. Adams said she found out the cards can simply be ordered on Amazon.

“They need to understand that actions like this are not OK, it's unacceptable and it's just no tolerance,” Adams said. “And we kind of came to an agreement about that as far as what can be done in the future also that they really pretty much need more representation at the school because there are so many different children of color, not just Black students. There's students from all different countries, and especially with it being Black History Month, I feel like this can be taken as a teachable moment.”

Mary Beth Goff, dean of students at Unity Point said Wednesday the school took swift action to address the issue with its Junior High students.

“We addressed it with our junior high students, really turning it into kind of a social emotional lesson about why it was not appropriate,” Goff said. “And so I spoke with the entire junior high (Wednesday)and had a conversation and really turned it into a teachable moment to talk about really, the whole concept of hate and inclusion and what we are about as a school, and what we are about as a community.”

To do this, Goff went to each individual Junior High class to speak with the students.

“I really wanted to focus on the relationships that we have, as an administrator with my students, and be able to have that conversation in a smaller group,” Goff said. “I feel like it was very well received, the students engaged in the discussion about the role that hate has played in history and the consequences. And we talked about (...) the diversity of who comes to school here.”

Goff said she does not believe the incident will happen again.

“I do appreciate the superintendent when they, you know, when they realized that I wasn't satisfied with what had been done, I do appreciate their willingness to sit down and listen,” Adams said.

Chastity Mays, a member of the Race Unity Group in Carbondale, also attended the meeting at Unity Point and said she was pleased with how it was addressed.

“We also gave them several suggestions. I suggested they read the book 'Stamped' and they have small group conversations, instead of just writing a paper ... kids need to talk about that book and how they feel about the content. We also suggested that an African American gentleman by the name of Jeff McGoy go and speak to them, because it's important for them to hear from an African American person how that card made that child feel,” Mays said.

McGoy is the director of Exploratory Student Advisement at SIU and a motivational speaker from Cairo.

