Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Aubrey Bozarth
Hometown: Pittsburg
Parent: Clinton Bozarth
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, cosmetology
Abigail Horn
Hometown: Creal Springs
Parents: Sarah Griffith and Clinton Griffith of Creal Springs
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, nursing
Cydney Maxfield
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Shannon and Dana Maxfield of Harrisburg
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, nursing
Ethan Morse
Hometown: Stonefort
Parents: Kyle and Crystal Morse of Stonefort
College plans: Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, pre-chiropractic
Madison Murphy, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carrier Mills
Parents: Michelle and Shawn Murphy of Carrier Mills
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg; secondary education/English
Emma Odum, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Stonefort
Parents: Elizabeth Hancock and David Odum of Stonefort
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, biology