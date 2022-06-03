 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School

Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Aubrey Bozarth

Hometown: Pittsburg

Parent: Clinton Bozarth

College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, cosmetology

Abigail Horn

Hometown: Creal Springs

Parents: Sarah Griffith and Clinton Griffith of Creal Springs

College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, nursing

Cydney Maxfield

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Shannon and Dana Maxfield of Harrisburg

College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, nursing

Ethan Morse

Hometown: Stonefort

Parents: Kyle and Crystal Morse of Stonefort

College plans: Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, pre-chiropractic

Madison Murphy, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Carrier Mills

Parents: Michelle and Shawn Murphy of Carrier Mills

College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg; secondary education/English

Emma Odum, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Stonefort

Parents: Elizabeth Hancock and David Odum of Stonefort

College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, biology

