 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carterville High School

  • 0

Carterville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Jace Lintz, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Jami Hartsock, Neal Hartsock of Carterville and Jon Lintz of Cobden.

College plans: Utah State University in Logan, finance

Isabella Mavigliano, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Creal Springs

Parents: Matt and Corene Mavigliano of Creal Springs

People are also reading…

College plans: University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, biology on a pre-dental track

Grace Mitchell, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Jonathan and Christie Mitchell of Carterville

College plans: University of Missouri in Columbia, accounting

Tyler Shasteen, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Mark and Sandra Shasteen of Carterville

College plans: University of Chicago, political science and law, letters, and society

Dylan Stanley, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Rick and Becky Stanley of Carterville

College plans: University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, finance

Andrew Stephenson, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Michael and Stephanie Stephenson of Carterville

College plans: University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, computer science

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's inflation rate hits triple digits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News