Carterville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Jace Lintz, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Jami Hartsock, Neal Hartsock of Carterville and Jon Lintz of Cobden.
College plans: Utah State University in Logan, finance
Isabella Mavigliano, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Creal Springs
Parents: Matt and Corene Mavigliano of Creal Springs
College plans: University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, biology on a pre-dental track
Grace Mitchell, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Jonathan and Christie Mitchell of Carterville
College plans: University of Missouri in Columbia, accounting
Tyler Shasteen, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Mark and Sandra Shasteen of Carterville
College plans: University of Chicago, political science and law, letters, and society
Dylan Stanley, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Rick and Becky Stanley of Carterville
College plans: University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, finance
Andrew Stephenson, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Michael and Stephanie Stephenson of Carterville
College plans: University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, computer science