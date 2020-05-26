You are the owner of this article.
CCHS Class of 1970 creates scholarship for college-bound CCHS African American student
CCHS Class of 1970 creates scholarship for college-bound CCHS African American student

Carbondale Connections | CCHS sign

Carbondale Community High School

 The Southern File photo

CARBONDALE — Several graduates of the Carbondale Community High School Class of 1970 are making a $5,000 college scholarship available to an African American CCHS student from the class of 2021.

The scholarship to an incoming senior will be awarded based on consideration of academic achievement, financial need, community service and activities. The deadline to apply has been extended to June 15.

Emily Stafford, a member of the 1970 graduating class, said those who decided to work together on this scholarship fundraiser “recall the tension and challenges that our African American classmates faced during those years.” Attucks High School, where the vast majority of students were black, closed in 1964, and students were integrated into the mostly white CCHS.

081615-nws-attucks-03.jpg

The main entrance of the former Attucks High School in Carbondale.
081615-nws-attucks-05.jpg

Lockers in the former Attucks High School in Carbondale.

Stafford said the intent of the six-person scholarship committee — all 1970 CCHS graduates — is to honor African American classmates from that time period, and to also acknowledge that while much progress has been made in the past 50 years, the playing field is far from even.

“Many disparities — economic, health, housing, etc. — continue to exist in this country for people of color, as does institutional racism and white privilege, the latter often harder for many white people to see, understand or acknowledge,” said Stafford, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, in an email to The Southern.

For these reasons, Stafford said that she and several of her classmates created the scholarship to benefit a college-bound African American CCHS student.

Each applicant is asked to submit four short essays as part of the application process regarding their achievements, goals and aspirations, and about the impact a political movement has had on his or her life.

Students needing assistance with the scholarship application or who have questions should reach out to the following people at CCHS: Scholarship Coordinator Erinn Murphy at erinn.murphy@cchs165.com or Class of 2021 Counselor Krista Antrim at krista.antrim@cchs165.com.

Anyone interested in donating to the scholarship fund is encouraged to send a check to Carbondale Community High School. The check should be made payable to the CCHS Foundation, with Class of 1970 written in the memo section. The mailing address is 330 S. Giant City Road; Carbondale, Illinois, 62902.

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

