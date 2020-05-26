CCHS Class of 1970 creates scholarship for college-bound CCHS African American student

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Several graduates of the Carbondale Community High School Class of 1970 are making a $5,000 college scholarship available to an African American CCHS student from the class of 2021.

The scholarship to an incoming senior will be awarded based on consideration of academic achievement, financial need, community service and activities. The deadline to apply has been extended to June 15.

Emily Stafford, a member of the 1970 graduating class, said those who decided to work together on this scholarship fundraiser “recall the tension and challenges that our African American classmates faced during those years.” Attucks High School, where the vast majority of students were black, closed in 1964, and students were integrated into the mostly white CCHS.

Stafford said the intent of the six-person scholarship committee — all 1970 CCHS graduates — is to honor African American classmates from that time period, and to also acknowledge that while much progress has been made in the past 50 years, the playing field is far from even.