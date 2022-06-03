 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Century High School

Century High School in Ullin has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

David Baker

Hometown: Ullin

Parents: Shondra Neal and James Baker of Ullin

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, aviation

Trevor Caudle

Hometown: Grand Chain

Parent: Jennifer Caudle of Grand Chain

College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, secondary education

Jessica Daniels

Hometown: Villa Ridge

Parent: Tiffany George of Villa Ridge

College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, nursing

Hannah Duke

Hometown: Pulaski

Parents: Randy and Myndi Duke of Pulaski

College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, nursing

Allie Koch

Hometown: Thebes 

Parents: Tim and Tiffany Koch of Thebes

College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, associate of science

Ben Miller

Hometown: Ullin

Parents: Brent and Holly Miller of Ullin

College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, CDL and welding

