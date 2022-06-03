Century High School in Ullin has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
David Baker
Hometown: Ullin
Parents: Shondra Neal and James Baker of Ullin
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, aviation
Trevor Caudle
Hometown: Grand Chain
Parent: Jennifer Caudle of Grand Chain
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, secondary education
Jessica Daniels
Hometown: Villa Ridge
Parent: Tiffany George of Villa Ridge
People are also reading…
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, nursing
Hannah Duke
Hometown: Pulaski
Parents: Randy and Myndi Duke of Pulaski
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, nursing
Allie Koch
Hometown: Thebes
Parents: Tim and Tiffany Koch of Thebes
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, associate of science
Ben Miller
Hometown: Ullin
Parents: Brent and Holly Miller of Ullin
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, CDL and welding