Chester High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Hannah Blechle
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Dane and Haley Williams and Jesse Snider of Chester
College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, accounting and business
Abbigail Bollman
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Brett and Shirleen Bollmann of Chester
College plans: Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri; digital marketing and Spanish language
Emma Bryant
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Eric and Tiffany Bryant, and Alisha and Daniel Guethle of Chester
College plans: University of Maine in Farmington, actuarial science
Anna Childs
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Mindy Childs and Bryan Childs of Chester
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau; master's in nursing, certified nurse midwife
Madison Kribs
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Rodney and Tammy Kribs of Chester
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, nursing
Alyssa Seymour
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Yvonne and Shawn Seymour of Chester
College plans: Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, psychology