Chester High School

Chester High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Hannah Blechle

Hometown: Chester

Parents: Dane and Haley Williams and Jesse Snider of Chester

College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, accounting and business

Abbigail Bollman

Hometown: Chester

Parents: Brett and Shirleen Bollmann of Chester

College plans: Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri; digital marketing and Spanish language

Emma Bryant

Hometown: Chester

Parents: Eric and Tiffany Bryant, and Alisha and Daniel Guethle of Chester 

College plans: University of Maine in Farmington, actuarial science

Anna Childs

Hometown: Chester

Parents: Mindy Childs and Bryan Childs of Chester

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau; master's in nursing, certified nurse midwife

Madison Kribs

Hometown: Chester

Parents: Rodney and Tammy Kribs of Chester

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, nursing

Alyssa Seymour

Hometown: Chester

Parents: Yvonne and Shawn Seymour of Chester

College plans: Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, psychology

 

Topics

